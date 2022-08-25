The two-year anniversary of a horrific hit-and-run, which resulted in the tragic death of a local citizen, is Saturday.
The case has grown cold, yet remains open like a gaping wound in Martin County.
On Aug. 30, 2020, Brandon Griffin Hines, who was 41, was struck and killed while walking home at 3 a.m. on a Sunday.
The family of Hines and the N.C. Highway Patrol wants the public to realize the case is open and remains unsolved.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t had any new leads in the case,” said North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Taylor.
The officer who originally investigated the accident, Trooper Brain Allen, has since retired.
Taylor said, “The public’s assistance in this would be greatly appreciated with any tips, anything they can think of – anything they have heard – people talking about it…that would help us.”
Taylor said people can call him directly at 252-752-6118.
Hines was walking on Bear Grass Road near Cowin Road when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, said Taylor. Hines lived on Cowin Road.
“The vehicle did not stop. There was really no evidence left at the scene to help with the investigation,” he added.
The medical examiner determined Hines died from his injuries sustained from being hit by the vehicle.
Taylor implored the public to come forward with any information they may have heard.
“If you have heard anything, if you’ve seen anything suspicious, or heard any rumors, or know somebody that might know something about it — give us a call,” he said.
Hines is survived by his mother and father, a sister and a daughter.
Vickie Perry, the mother of the victim, said she doesn’t want people to stop caring.
“My son’s life mattered,” she said. “It would help the whole family if somebody would come forward. The pain and the grief never stops.
“We know accidents happen, but somebody killed someone, and they are living their life — and he lost his,” she added.
His sister, Charlotte, said, “It’s been a hard two years. We just want to know what happened. I wish somebody would come forward. Somebody, somewhere knows what happened that night.”
John Hines Jr., the victim’s father, said Hines is missed every day by his family.
“We certainly would appreciate it if anyone would come forward with information,” he said.
Anyone with knowledge about the case is encouraged to call Sgt. Taylor at 252-752-6118.
