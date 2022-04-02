Owner and operator of Shaw's Barbeque, Gary Manning (left) was named the 2022 Business Person of the Year by Martin County TDA Director Chase Conner at the Business and Industry Dinner last week. Manning goes above and beyond the call of duty to improve the business environment in Martin County.
WILLIAMSTON - One local business owner’s success and commitment to giving back to the community earned him the title as “Business Person of the Year.”
During the 2022 Annual Business & Industry Dinner last week the tradition continued in announcing the 2022 Business Person of the Year Award recipient.
This year’s recipient to no stranger to those who have eaten at his restaurant or attended one of the many events he has hosted to support the community.
According to Martin County TDA Director Chase Conner, the recipient of this award is someone who goes above and beyond to improve the business environment in Martin County.
“This person was described as hardworking and very community oriented by those that nominated him,” Conner added. “Out of over 10 nominees this individual stood out among the nominees.”
The recipient owns and operates a successful and stable restaurant that has served the community for decades. He recently took over the restaurant.
“Not only does the recipient serve great food, he has sponsored horse and carriage ride and Santa at Christmas. He has hosted percentage back night for Martin County Schools, and sponsored a superheroes visit at Williamston Primary School to honor World Down Syndrome Day,” said Conner.
He also noted that the recipient was the definition of a community-minded entrepreneur.
The 2022 Business Person of the Year Award was presented to Gary Manning, the owner and operator of Shaw’s Barbecue.
“I am humbled by this honor. Of all the people so much more deserving in Martin County I am humbled to received this award. I am having the time of my life and so much fun continuing the legacy of Shaw’s Barbecue.
Manning joins a long-line of recipients, including Dr. Dean McCall (2020), Matthew Sessoms (2019), Paul Hutchins (2018), Tim Roberson (2017) and Becky Bullock (2015).