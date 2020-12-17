WILLIAMSTON – Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases and

Martin County’s shift from a yellow to orange county – noting substantial community spread -

Martin General Hospital is limiting visitation to one healthy adult visitor per day. This directive

  • went into effect Thursday, Dec. 10.
  • Updated restrictions are as follows:
  • One healthy adult (18 years of age or older) visitor per patient on inpatient units. Once you leave the patient room, you will not be allowed to re-enter that day.
  • Visiting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • One healthy adult visitor (18+ years of age) will be allowed in Emergency Department rooms at
  • the discretion of the ED staff.
  • No visitors will be allowed for COVID patients or those patients awaiting COVID
  • test results. Other patient conditions may prohibit visitors as well.
  • Inquiries can be made at the nurse’s desk about virtual visits.
  • Visitors must stop by the front desk before going to a patient room.
  • All visitors will be asked screening questions.
  • Masks are mandatory when inside the hospital.
  • Exceptions may be made for patients in end-of-life care.
  • The hospital front entrance remains closed after 5 p.m. and on weekends until further
  • notice. Anyone who needs to enter the hospital during those times should enter through
  • the Emergency Department.
  • Hospital officials ask visitors please wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before entering
  • the building.
  • Practice social distancing when visiting the hospital, and limit the personal
  • belongings brought into the hospital.
  • Limit visits to the patient’s room only.
  • Masks are required at all times.
  • Anyone having any of the following symptoms, should not visit the hospital:
  • fever, chills, persistent cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose or body aches.

