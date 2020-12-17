WILLIAMSTON – Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases and
Martin County’s shift from a yellow to orange county – noting substantial community spread -
Martin General Hospital is limiting visitation to one healthy adult visitor per day. This directive
- went into effect Thursday, Dec. 10.
- Updated restrictions are as follows:
- One healthy adult (18 years of age or older) visitor per patient on inpatient units. Once you leave the patient room, you will not be allowed to re-enter that day.
- Visiting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- One healthy adult visitor (18+ years of age) will be allowed in Emergency Department rooms at
- the discretion of the ED staff.
- No visitors will be allowed for COVID patients or those patients awaiting COVID
- test results. Other patient conditions may prohibit visitors as well.
- Inquiries can be made at the nurse’s desk about virtual visits.
- Visitors must stop by the front desk before going to a patient room.
- All visitors will be asked screening questions.
- Masks are mandatory when inside the hospital.
- Exceptions may be made for patients in end-of-life care.
- The hospital front entrance remains closed after 5 p.m. and on weekends until further
- notice. Anyone who needs to enter the hospital during those times should enter through
- the Emergency Department.
- Hospital officials ask visitors please wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before entering
- the building.
- Practice social distancing when visiting the hospital, and limit the personal
- belongings brought into the hospital.
- Limit visits to the patient’s room only.
- Masks are required at all times.
- Anyone having any of the following symptoms, should not visit the hospital:
- fever, chills, persistent cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose or body aches.