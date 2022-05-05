WILLIAMSTON - Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to a house fire recently within the county.
Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS was dispatched at 12:13 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26 to 1932 Bonnie Best Road in Williamston. The first arriving unit was on the scene in less than five minutes of dispatch.
When the first unit arrived, they discovered heavy fire conditions which estimated the home to be 90 percent involved and the camper that was beside the home to be about 50 percent involved.
No one was at the home at the time of the fire. The residents of the home were assisted by the American Red Cross due to the home being a total loss.
The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined due to the extensive damage of the home. There were no injuries reported from the accident.
Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS was assisted by the Robersonville Fire Department, Hamilton Fire Department, Martin County Emergency Management, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the American Red Cross.
Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS provides free smoke alarms for residents within their fire district. However, some restrictions do apply, if someone is interested they can call 252-792-3527 and speak with a member about the smoke alarm program.