Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include;
Sept. 19
Simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1980 Rogerson Rd. in Robersonville.
Dead on arrival was reported at 2830 Ballard Rd. in Williamston.
All other larceny was reported at 1895 C.L. Keel Rd. in Robersonville.
Sept. 20
Inflicting self harm was reported at 1052 Lilliane Ln. in Williamston.
Shoplifting was reported at 1071 NC 171 in Jamesville.
Sept. 21
Missing dog was reported at 4698 NC 142 in Hassell.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and all other larceny was reported at 1771 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at Rodgers Elementary School in Williamston.
Sept. 22
Larceny of AC condenser was reported at 402 Hwy 125 South in Oak City.
Sept. 24
Cyberstalking/extortion was reported at 1040 Clydes Dr. in Williamston.
Sept. 25
Breaking and entering, injury to real property and assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 1461 Allen Williams Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Sept. 25
Dillion Wynne was charged with breaking and entering building (terrorize/injure), injury to real property and assault and battery (simple).
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Sept. 13
Disorderly conduct by abusive language and assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 112 Roberson St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Sept. 14
Animal running at large was reported at 115 Spruce St. in Williamston.
Sept. 15
Damage to real property was reported at 1004 West Main St. Apt. 2 in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Sept. 16
Communicating threats was reported at 112 Roberson St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female and injury to personal property was reported at 222 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Possession of stolen firearm, carrying a concealed handgun, no operators license and open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a motor vehicle was reported at Technology Blvd. near Jamesville Rd. in Williamston.
Driving while impaired was reported at 1001 West Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at West Main St. in Williamston.
Sept. 17
Hit and Run was reported at Thelma St. near West Church St. in Williamston.
Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 214 Andrews St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 512 West Main St. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 112 East Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny by employee was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Sept. 18
Larceny of motor vehicle was reported at 221 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female, injury to real property, injury to personal property and communicating threats was reported at 218 Commons Cir. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering of motor vehicle and common law robbery was reported at 901 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ of marijuana was reported at 200 North MLK Dr. in Williamston.
Sept. 20
Trespass was reported at 223 Wildcat Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 21
Larceny, uttering forged instrument and obtain property by false pretense was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Sept. 22
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 114 Willow Dr. in Williamston.
Injury to real property was reported at 1151 Tyner Rd. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Stalking and harassment was reported at 135 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 1085 Walmart Dr. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 309 East Church St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 222 Wilson St. in Williamston.
Sept. 23
Damage to property was reported at Reddick Equipment Company in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Dog bite was reported at West Main St. near Washington St. in Williamston.
Sept. 24
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Discharge firearm within city limits and child abuse was reported at 200 Crawford St. in Williamston.
Sept. 25
Larceny was reported at Hibbett Sports in Williamston.
Unattended death was reported at 138 Perry St. in Williamston.
Sept. 26
Obtain property by false pretense, identity theft and financial transaction card fraud was reported at Unknown in Williamston.
Counterfeiting of an instrument was reported at 912 Washington St. in Williamston.
Possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver scheduled II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession of a scheduled I controlled substance, possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, resist, delay and obstruct and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at Warren St. near South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Sept. 13
Jacobi Micheaux Hyman was charged with disorderly conduct by abusive language.
Sept. 15
Vincent Hughes, Jr. was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Sept. 16
Travis Tyrell Moore was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Eddicus Alquan Burns was charged with second degree rape.
Jerrod Dayvion Allah was charged with possession of stolen firearm, carrying a concealed handgun and no operators license.
Brian Christopher Dameron was charged with driving while impaired.
Marcus Sherrod Coffield was charged with failure to appear misdemeanor.
Sept. 21
James Rudolph Allen, Jr. was charged with failure to appear.
Sept. 22
Desmond Jamar Smith was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Sept. 23
Glentrell Earl Von Baker was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Sept. 24
Earl Clevin Craig, Jr. was charged with larceny.
Earl Clevin Craig, Jr. was charged with larceny.
Kezjana Naijah Sherod was charged with child abuse.
Jejun Khyre Watson was charged with discharging firearm within city limits.
Sept. 25
Terrence Tyrone Fisher was charged with larceny.
Sept. 26
Derrick Lamont Smith was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver scheduled II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession of a scheduled I controlled substance, possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, resist, delay and obstruct and possession of drug paraphernalia