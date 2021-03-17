Williamston - “This is not acceptable. It is not going to be tolerated. We need someone in the community to step forward and tell us the truth about what happened.”
These were the words of Williamston Police Chief Travis Cowan in reference to the Sunday night murder of a 13-year old on the 100 block of Marshall Avenue.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Marshall Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. Sunday (March 14).
Upon arrival, officers located a 13-year old who had suffered a gunshot wound. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial investigation revealed a group was standing on the side of the street when a vehicle approached and opened fire on the group. Police believe the shooting was a targeted assault.
The NC State Bureau of Investigation has been in Williamston this week assisting with the investigation.
“We are working this case with every available resource,” Cowan said.
Law enforcement knows closing this case will take more than just their efforts.
“We are going to need someone to come forward and tell exactly what happened Sunday night.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at 252-792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers 252-792-8800.