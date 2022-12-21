A jailed Martin County man has recently been charged with additional crimes and was served a $11,000,000 secured bond on top of the $3,000,000 secured bond he was already being held under at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail for sex offense crimes.

Frank L. Killy Jr., 61, of Jamesville has been charged by Pitt County detectives with an additional 39 Felony Sex Offense crimes.