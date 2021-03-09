WINDSOR – A Jamesville man led police on a short chase in Windsor but ended up in Bertie-Martin Regional Jail for his troubles.
Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson said a routine stop for expired tags ended with two agencies working together to apprehend the suspect.
Windsor Police Officer Tonya Todd noticed a car operating with being driven down Ghent Street with an expired tag and stopped the vehicle.
Once the car was stopped, Officer Todd asked the driver – Tony Lorenza Speller, 33, of Jamesville to roll down the windows due to tinting. At that time, Officer Todd noticed there were five people in the car.
Speller said he knew the tags were expired, but had tried to get them up-to-date and he would. Officer Todd then smelled marijuana in the vehicle and contacted Cpl. Chris Leggett for assistance.
At that time, the window rolled up and Speller sped off heading toward Sterlingworth Street. Officer Todd and Cpl. Leggett were joined by a host of Bertie County deputies along with Windsor Police Lt. Frank Ratzlaff.
Speller led them on a chase through several streets in Windsor before stopping on Watson Street and running into the backyard of a dwelling where he leapt over a fence.
Bertie County Deputy Chris Baker located the suspected and detained him until he was identified by Officer Todd.
When asked why he fled, Speller reportedly told officers he tossed drugs out of the window.
Speller, of 13334 N.C. 171 in Jamesville, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, resisting a public officer, failure to stop at a stop sign and expired registration. He was placed in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $2,000 secured bond.
Following the arrest, Cpl. Leggett and Officer Todd returned to Ghent Street where they located a bag with a white powder looking substance. The bag was dry while its surroundings were wet from rain.
At that time, Officer Todd returned to the magistrate and charged Speller with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. He was placed under an additional $2,000 secured bond.
None of the four occupants of the vehicle were charged.
Lt. Ratzlaff said, “Deputies were there in a matter of minutes. We appreciated how quickly they responded to help in this situation.”
Chief Jackson said he was pleased with the work of his officers and the cooperation of deputies.
“This is why we are vigilant,” Chief Jackson said. “Sometimes an out-of-date registration is just that and other times, it is someone trying to sell drugs in our town.
“I appreciate Sheriff John Holley and how he and his officers work so closely with the police department,” he added. “Their help certainly made a difference in this case.”