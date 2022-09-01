The town of Jamesville recently received over $11.7 million that will be used to replace their water treatment plant, replace their wastewater treatment plant and rehab their sewer lines.
“We are excited,” said Jamesville Town Clerk Kim Cottrell. “When you have a system in such dire need of repair, you get excited about things like this.
The town had been seeking grant assistance for a while.
“Our wastewater treatment plant is over 40 years old. Although it is still functioning, it has outlived its anticipated useful life,” she said.
The town has received grant funds in the past for these projects, but those grants had stipulations of a match by the town in order to receive the funds.
“We could not afford to pay the match and the town couldn’t support any additional debt,” Cottrell said.
The three grants will cover 100 percent of the cost of the projects.
The grants, given from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Infrastructure, are as follows:
{ul}{li style=”text-align: left;”}$4,627,500 to replace the water treatment plant with a reverse osmosis plant. --$3,344,665 for sewer system rehabilitation, which includes “camera-ing” inside the sewer lines and covers subsequent repairs.{/li}{li style=”text-align: left;”}$3,816,250 to replace the wastewater treatment plant with a new SBR (sequencing batch reactor) — a type of wastewater treatment and UV (ultraviolet) disinfectant (a method for destroying disease-causing organisms).{/li}{/ul}
The town had recently agreed to be designated as a “Town in Distress” by the Local Government Commission (LGC). Cottrell said the designation doesn’t have anything to do with the finances of the town but was an avenue that may have helped them obtain the grants.
She said population was the driving force behind the designation.
“Our population has dropped dramatically,” she added.
Earlier, Jamesville had been designated by the LGC as a Town “At-risk.” These and other labels help government agencies determine how grant money is distributed.
Jamesville had been the only town in Martin County not designated as distressed, but Cottrell said, “We are one major catastrophe away from falling into the distressed category. Volunteering for the designation with the LCG, allowed us to be in another pool for grant funding.”