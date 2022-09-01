The town of Jamesville recently received over $11.7 million that will be used to replace their water treatment plant, replace their wastewater treatment plant and rehab their sewer lines.

“We are excited,” said Jamesville Town Clerk Kim Cottrell. “When you have a system in such dire need of repair, you get excited about things like this.

