Jamesville seeks to fill vacancy on town board John Foley Staff Writer Feb 22, 2023

If a seat on the Jamesville Town Commission is a thought any citizen may have entertained in the past, that chair may be in his or her future.With the recent resignation of Larris Tolson from the Jamesville Board of Commissioners, Letters of Interest are being accepted from Janesville residents who may like to fill the vacancy.If considering the thought of tossing a proverbial hat into the political arena, this could be the chance of a lifetime.The term for the appointment ends on Dec. 9, 2025. The Jamesville town board meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The six-person commission consists of five commissioners and the mayor.The responsibilities of a commissioner include general management of the town and its government. The commission also is responsible for the orderly and efficient administrate of town affairs.Except as otherwise provided by law, the government and general management of the city shall be vested in the council, according to North Carolina Code.Jamesville has a rich history. The town was founded in 1785 along the banks of Roanoke River.If interest in the commissioner's seat continues, letters of interest will be reviewed by the Jamesville commissioners on March 13, at the regularly scheduled meeting.Interested citizens should address their letters to: Town of Jamesville, 1211 Water Street, Jamesville, NC, 27846. John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com