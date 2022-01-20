The work to create a more just and equitable United States must continue if the nation ever hopes to achieve the dreams of Martin Luther King Jr., a federal judge said during Monday’s commemoration of the Civil Rights leaders’ work.
Judge James A. Wynn of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals was the keynote speaker at Monday’s annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration sponsored by Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties.
About 50 people attended the nearly two-hour event at Greenville Community Christian Church, which also featured remarks by several members of the interfaith group.
“Dr. King would acknowledge that this country has come quite a ways, let’s be fair about it,” said Wynn, a native of Robersonsville. “But someone once said in the old church I went to, we aren’t where we want to be, but thank God we aren’t where we were.”
There have been tremendous advances, but King wouldn’t overlook the mass incarceration of African American men, the state sanctioned violence, health care disparities, environmental racism and growing economic inequality in the nation.
He would have looked on with disdain at the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and legislation approved in multiple states that will restrict voter rights.
“His pride in what has been accomplished would be tempered by saying our work is not done,” Wynn said.
People often cite a portion of a speech King gave at the National Cathedral on March 31, 1968, where he said “... the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” Wynn said. Individuals must ask what they are doing to ensure the arc bends, he said.
The Interfaith Clergy launched its MLK Day celebration eight years ago to bring people together and remind them to love one another and come together to work to meet the needs of the community, said Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles, the organization’s president and CEO.
Before Wynn’s speech, Rev. Andrew Shue of first Christian Church spoke about King’s work as the theologian and how his work in Civil Rights was rooted in his love of Jesus.
Rev. Rhonda Grant Jordan with Jarvis United Methodist Church said it’s important to remember King’s work in such a deeply divided time.
“As we remember the legacy of hope he left for us and the charge Dr. King gave us through his message of peace, we must also as the people of today reconcile that Dr. King’s legacy is not about a stopping point on the journey,” she said. “We must see Dr. King’s legacy as a bridge to carry us forward. We cannot get stuck in the past.”
Monday’s event concluded with the presentation of the Martin Luther King Jr Service Award to Cassandra Daniels, community relations director with the Greenville Planning and Development Services office.
Daniels is the staff liaison with the city’s Human Relations Council, which “works to implement programs dealing with problems of human relations and promote understanding, respect, good will, and equality of opportunity for all citizens.”
Daniels has been with the city for 34 years.
“The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. award is a tremendous honor,” Daniels said. “Dr. King’s God-given preaching ability and his boldness, continues to inspire and motivate us to use his nonviolent ways to stand for the rights of all people.
“Hopefully, the Greenville Human Relations Council and the Connecting People: Planting Seeds to Dismantle Racism subcommittee will continue their quest to improve interracial understanding reflecting the ideals of such a powerful and iconic figure,” Daniels said.