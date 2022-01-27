WILLIAMSTON - Countless hours of planning and teamwork came to fruition last week as the first group of MCS students attended classes at the newly opened Martin County Schools Innovation Campus.
“It was an incredible feeling to see students coming in the doors and heading to classes that first day (Wednesday, Jan. 19),” explained James Guard, MCS Director of Technology and Career Technical Education.
The Innovation Campus serves as an extension of both Riverside and South Creek High Schools and is not a separate school. Transportation to and from both high schools is provided, as well as meals on a daily basis.
“This is just the beginning,” Guard stated. “This first semester we are focusing on Health Science and Business Education courses. Our goal is to continually grow the menu of course offerings that will help our students best prepare for their next step — especially those stepping into the workforce.”
Martin County Schools wants this new building to be available to students of all ages. A big part of this effort will be to provide students with STEM focused activities in the form of field trips to the Innovation Campus.
This is in big part the responsibility of Cliff Hudson who serves as MCS’ STEM Coordinator. His relationship with elementary and middle school teachers will be key to introducing students to STEM careers as well as avenues they can pursue by way of CTE courses in High School. Martin County Schools Superintendent, Dr. David Fonseca said that, “elementary and middle school students will begin visiting the Innovation Campus in the form of STEM field trips starting in February.”
Reaching opening day has been a true “team effort” according to Guard. “Reaching the opening day of the Innovation Campus has meant changes for many staff members and they have worked hard to help us provide the best opportunities for our students. We appreciate each and everyone that has been a part of this journey. And it is truly just the beginning.”
“The Martin County Schools Innovation Campus represents the vision of the MCS Board of Education, Martin County Commissioners, Elected Officials, Economic Development, Martin Community College, and Business / Community Leaders who are devoted to the success of our students and to the economic growth of our county and region. This center is an example of the shared vision and commitment in Martin County to help invest in the futures of our students. We believe that many of those students will, in turn, invest in the future of our community,” explained Dr. David Fonseca, Superintendent of Martin County Schools.
“We are very excited about this new chapter in education for Martin County Schools and truly believe this is only the beginning.” Fonseca added.