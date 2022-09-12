On Friday, Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported Makayla Mewborn as a missing or runaway juvenile.

They have asked anyone with knowledge of where she is, or where she might be, or if anyone has seen her to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500.

According to a Sheriff’s Office release, Makayla Mewborn is described as white female with dirty-blonde hair, blue eyes, standing 5’-4”, weighing around 160 pounds with a stud nose piercing in the left nostril.

She was reported missing when she did not get off the school bus near her residence last week.

Mewborn was last seen at South Creek High School on Friday after school, entering a blue or grey sedan. She was wearing a black Aeropostale hoodie with white lettering, multi-colored pants, black crocs and carrying a pink backpack.

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said she was not abducted.

“She left on her own accord. We are using all our resources to locate her. We just want to make sure that she gets back to her caretakers safely,” he said. “She’s not in any trouble - we just want to make sure she returns safely.”

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.