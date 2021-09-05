Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Aug. 23
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 1065 Harvest Ln. in Hamilton.
Aug. 24
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 2125 Ballard Rd. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at 2125 Ballard Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 25
Larceny of a firearm was reported at 1115 Wynne Rd. in Williamston.
Unauthorized use was reported at 26589 N.C. 903 in Robersonville.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 1120 Red Maple Ln. in Jamesville.
Aug. 27
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 3031 East Islands Rd. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at 809 Hamilton St. in Hamilton.
Child abuse was reported at an undisclosed location.
Simple assault was reported at 1471 Ross Rd. in Robersonville.
Aug. 29
Larceny of motor vehicle was reported at Bear Grass Rd. near Sweet Home Rd. in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Aug. 23
Keveon Markale Jones was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Aug. 24
Jahmya Na’Jal Council was charged with failure to appear.
Aug. 25
Douglas Craig Davis was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction- communicating threats.
Williamston Police Dept.
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Aug. 23
Assault on a female and simple assault, assault and battery or participates in simple affray was reported at 1003 West Main St. in Williamston.
Aug. 24
Injury to personal property was reported at 502 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Vintage Inn, 826 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Resist, delay & obstruct, failing to stop at a stop sign, failure to stop for emergency vehicle and larceny of motor vehicle was reported at 106 North Pearl St. in Williamston.
Aug. 25
An undisclosed incident was reported at 200 North Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 600 School Dr. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 118 Warren Court in Williamston.
Aug. 26
Injury to personal property was reported at 109 West Grace St. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 416 Washington St. in Williamston.
Aug. 27
Trespassing and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Moratoc Park, 102 River Dr. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering, injury to real property and communicating threats was reported at 809 Hamilton St. in Williamston.
Second degree rape was reported at 300 Slade St., Apt. 4 in Williamston.
While displaying an expired registration plate on a vehicle knowing to be the same to be expired and without displaying thereon a current approval inspection certificate such vehicle requiring inspection by North Carolina was reported at North Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and White St. in Williamston.
Aug. 28
Assault on a female and simple assault was reported at Williamston Inn, 317 East Blvd. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at 117 Morris St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Aug. 23
Jacobi Alexander Ross, 18, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Aug. 24
DeQuante Jierick Brown, 25, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Macy Roberson Sheppard, 28, was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Aug. 27
Lisa Russell Ray, 50, was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
Charmaine Aria White, 30, was charged with displaying expired registration plate knowing same to be expired.
Robersonville Police Dept.
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
There are no incidents reported at this time.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
There are no arrests reported at this time.