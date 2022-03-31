WILLIAMSTON - “A lot of us came as strangers and I hope we leave as friends.”
This was one of the goals for the 2022 Annual Business and Industry Dinner that was held last Thursday at the Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center’s Business Meeting Room.
This year’s theme was “Spring Fling.”
The guest list for the dinner included Martin County and local municipality leaders, representatives from the state level, business owners, several organizations and their boards of directors.
The evening opening with everyone joining together for the singing of the National Anthem while the colors were presented by the Williamston Fire/Rescue/EMS Color Guard. Roy Lilley gave the blessing of the meal
Dinner was then served. The buffet-style meal was catered by Georgia Dean’s Restaurant and dessert was provided by Cakes by Becky.
After the meal, the Martin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Harned gave an update on Martin County Chamber of Commerce projects.
“Many have adapted and reinvented ourselves during the pandemic,” said Harned.
In 2021, there were 178,000 new businesses started in North Carolina.
“Our goal for the last year was to reach home-based businesses trying to promote them. We want to support the next steps in corporate growth in Martin County,” she added.
The Martin County Chamber of Commerce remained open during the pandemic as a resource and for referrals for businesses and advocacy.
The organization hosted 41 events, including open air markets, offered eight new memberships for businesses at risk and awarded two $250 scholarships to Martin County graduates.
According to Harned, The 2022 Scholarship application process in currently open through April for senior residing in Martin County.
“In 2022, the Martin County Chamber of Commerce has already had 16 new members. We currently have over 270 members. I would like to thank the former Martin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chase Conner for all of his hard work and efforts,” said Harned.
Conner, who is now the Martin County TDA Director acknowledged the former TDA Director Barney Conway for over a decade of service.
“He still volunteers. We can’t make him stay home. We appreciate his hard work and service to the county,” said Conner.
The special highlight of the night was the announcement of the 2022 Business Person of the Year Award and the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award.
“Each year we receive nominations of a business of the year and a citizen of the year. We got a lot of nominations. It was tough to make a choice,” Conner added.
The 2022 Business Person of the Year Award was given to Gary Manning, owner and operator of Shaw’s Barbecue.
According to Conner, Gary is someone who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to improve the business environment in Martin County.
“He is the definition of a community-minded entrepreneur,” Conner added.
Gary has give back to the community over the last year by sponsoring horse and carriage rides and Santa at Christmas free with a canned good donation to the local food pantry and also hosted several events to support Martin County Schools.
The 2022 Citizen of the Year Award was given to Dr. Steven Manning, owner of Access Medicine.
“Dr. Manning has significantly contributed to the quality of life in Martin County for the past year and years prior with his business, civic and volunteer services,” said Conner.
Known as a public servant and friend to everyone, Dr. Manning has been an important lead physician during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Committee of 100 Representative Lemmie Uzzell, gave an update about the organization and some of the projects it has been working on the past year.
“I have been on the committee for about four years. After the first meeting it got in my blood,” said Uzzell.
The Committee of 100 has 13 board members, and meets once a month.
The organization helps with special events, and has a goal to make the community a better place to live.
According to Uzzell, the organization’s largest project for the last year has been the purchase and current renovations being completed at the building at 108 West Main St. in Williamston.
“The goal was to help revitalize downtown,” he added.
The purpose of the project is to create a shell building to help entice businesses to come to the downtown area.
There are currently 75 members of the Committee of 100.
Martin County Economic Development Commission President and CEO acknowledged all of the local and state elected official that were present.
The guest speaker of the evening was Marc Finlayson from the Hwy 17/64 Association.
“I like being back in Martin County. I am happy to be home so to speak,” said Finlayson.
He gave a history of the association, which has been around since the 1970s.
In 2006, the group was revamped and Martin County was at the forefront.
“We wanted to see what could be done with improvements to the highway and here I stand before you 15 years later,” he added.
Finlayson explained how the North Carolina Department of Transportation receives its funding and where most of the funding goes.
He explained that some plans changed or projects had be put at a standstill due to three hurricanes and a pandemic.
“The budget was $165 million for storms and Hurricane Florence costed $300 million. The department of transportation did not plan for this big of a storm,” Finlayson continued.
He also explained how FEMA funding is only allocated for named storms, and that the department of transportation lost a lawsuit that cost the department $1 million
COVID-19 caused additional problems because no one drove for three months.
Projects all across the state, including eastern North Carolina, have been delayed because of these problems.
Harned closed the evening by thanking everyone for attending this year’s dinner, and she was looking forward to next year’s event.
