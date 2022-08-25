Williamston resident Walter Whitfield is requesting local leaders build a public swimming pool for the town. He said it could help heal decades-old wounds.
In July he went before the town commissioners and told them there was a questionable history with the last public pool in Williamston approximately 59 years ago.
He said the pool was a whites-only community pool, and it was abruptly closed after attempts by black people to swim there.
“Today we don’t have a pool,” he said.
Ida Small Speller, who grew up in Williamston, is quoted concerning the pool in the book Williamston Freedom Movement: A North Carolina Town’s Struggle for Civil Rights, 1957-1970 by Amanda Hillard Smith.
Speller was part of a group who participated in Civil Rights protests, or sit-ins, in places like the downtown movie theater and Griffin’s Quick Lunch.
“When we attempted to integrate the swimming pool, they closed it in and did not ever open it again; instead, they made it a parking lot,” she said.
Verona Smith Stevens said in an interview in 2019 on WNCT, that she remembers the whites-only pool and the racial tension and segregation in town which led to marches in the 1960s.
“Williamston used to have a community swimming pool, and we would walk downtown and watch the kids throw colorful beach balls and splashing water and just having all kinds of fun, but we were not allowed to go in,” Stevens said.
Whitfield said a new pool would help bridge almost 60 years of anxiety.
He recently met with Williamston Town Manager Eric Pearson and Parks and Recreation Director Allen Overby and advocate Karen Dameron about the feasibility.
Pearson said it is a project he would like to see happen.
“I was always amazed that Williamston doesn’t have a pool,” he said. “I was interested to hear the history that they had one, and then it disappeared. My personal take on this is I would love to see a pool here – that we could all enjoy. I think it would be a great benefit.”
He said they are in the preliminary stages of investigating the practicality of having one.
“It is not just the cost of putting a pool in the ground,” he said. “Maintenance and operation costs must be considered as well.”
Overby has been visiting other towns and their pools to assess costs.
Pearson said with today’s inflated costs, the price could be substantial.
He plans on presenting their findings to town commissioners at their annual budget retreat in January.
“Allen and I will have something at the board retreat for discussion — the costs of developing a pool, potential places where it might be built and the size. We’ll have to explore grant funding — that will help,” he added. “At times getting something built is only half the battle. You also must figure out how to maintain it, and man it. Operating a pool can be very expensive.”
Whitfield said he has researched public pools across the state of North Carolina.
“There are approximately 30,000 in the state,” he said. “There are 10,000 in Raleigh. The majority of them are self-sufficient. There is a profit because they are charging people. It can be profitable.”
Dameron grew up in Williamston and has been involved in the educational system for years. She said she is interested in seeing some form of water recreation being made available to children in town.
“We are looking at this from the standpoint of our citizens” she said. “We would like for them to be able to enjoy some type of water activity during these hot days.”
Citizens who want to enjoy water activities, currently must leave town, taking their resources out of the county and spending them elsewhere, Dameron said. They visit splash pads, water parks and pools in Kinston, Rocky Mount, Greenville and even Raleigh.
“This town has been without a swimming pool since around 1968 or so,” said Whitfield. “Unfortunately, it was closed for biased reasons. Tax paying citizens have a right to what we call quiet enjoyment. If there are 30,000 pools in the state, some have failed, but some have been successful. Let’s find a successful one and emulate and duplicate it.”
Whitfield said he feels there would be people interested in donating and private endowments.
Pearson said that would certainly be welcome.
“I think a pool would be popular. I think a lot of people would want to use it. We would need to determine what the right size would be,” he added.
Dameron feels there would also be other entities interested.
“For example, if the public schools made use of it — it would be another sport they could offer. It would also give the Boys and Girls Club another activity and, maybe even the community college. Other organizations could see how they could expand if that type of resource was here,” she said.
“It would be open for everybody,” said Whitfield. “I think it is doable. I think there would be funding available.”
He told Pearson he was proud of the fact that Pearson agreed he would try.
“We haven’t heard that before,” Whitfield said.
“The main driver is providing something in the community that is for all the community — not just the youth,” added Dameron. “We have a lot of senior citizens who are going to aquatic programs [out of town] their doctors recommend. [A pool] has so many uses — everybody can benefit.”
Pearson agreed. “I don’t like to see our money leave Martin County. The more we can do to keep the money right here, the happier I am,” he said.
Dameron said it could also help recruit and retain teachers.
“If you want better schools, anything can help to recruit people here. But there has to be something for them to do here,” she added.
Pearson said in January, he would know more.
“We can see where to go from there. Allen is good about obtaining grants, and we have been good stewards with the grants when we’ve received them. That works in our favor,” he said.
During July’s public comments Whitfield said, “No one has ever died from playing basketball. But some have died from not knowing how to swim. We need to offer [swimming lessons] to our kids.”