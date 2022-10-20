Mayors meet

Martin County mayors met in Parmele for their quarterly meeting and heard updates from across the county from Jason Semple and the League of Municipalities. Back row, from left: Jamesville - Craig Tucker, Hamilton - Ervin Williams, Hassell - Michelle Sedge. Front row, from left, Parmele - Jerry McCrary, Williamston - Joyce Whichard Brown, Robersonville - Tina Brown and Bear Grass - Charlotte Griffin.

 Deborah Griffin

The League of Municipalities (LOM) offered to throw a line to Martin County town leaders drowning in the bureaucracy of obtaining and spending American Rescue Plan (ARP) money, sometimes called the COVID-19 Stimulus Grant.

At a recent, quarterly meeting of Martin County town mayors, managers and clerks in Parmele, two representatives from the League shared with town leaders their goals of offering help in navigating the complicated ARP grant process.

