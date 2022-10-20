The League of Municipalities (LOM) offered to throw a line to Martin County town leaders drowning in the bureaucracy of obtaining and spending American Rescue Plan (ARP) money, sometimes called the COVID-19 Stimulus Grant.
At a recent, quarterly meeting of Martin County town mayors, managers and clerks in Parmele, two representatives from the League shared with town leaders their goals of offering help in navigating the complicated ARP grant process.
The North Carolina League of Municipalities is a member-driven organization representing the interests of cities and towns in the state. Through their collective efforts, League member cities and towns better serve their residents and improve quality of life, according to the organization’s site.
LOM Director of Research and Strategic Initiatives Chris Nida, who has been with the League 14 years, explained, “We do lobbying and advocacy at the General Assembly for cities and towns in North Carolina.
“We are a full-service organization. We have insurance — including health, property, liability and workers comp. We also do risk-management, law enforcement consulting – whatever might be needed,” he added.
Nida said out of North Carolina’s 551 municipalities, about 540 are members of the League.
“We cover just about everybody,” he said.
No town is required to be a member, but many Martin County towns are LOM members. Several mayors testified to the benefits of being a member.
Nida said the League exists to “to bring you services that will best serve your citizens,’ your businesses’ and your communities’ needs.”
Out of the 551 municipalities in N.C., 200 have 1,000 people or less, he said, admitting the bigger cities get a lot of the national and statewide attention.
“The people in this room tonight are what makes up the League,” he said. “A state is a network of small towns with people doing great things for their community. I am very appreciative of the work that you all do.”
Nida said the ARP passed in March 2021 and sent a direct allocation of funds to every city and town across the U.S.
“Most towns received half of the funds in summer of 2021, and the second half in the summer of 2022,” he said.
“A lot of those funds went into grant programs at the state level. But there are strings that come along with them — requirements and policies you must have in place and report to the federal government,” he said.
The LOM recognizes small towns that never received a federal grant are struggling.
“If it’s your first experience with grant compliance and grant policies, there is a burden that comes along with the opportunity of having those funds. Since the legislation was passed, we’ve been trying to get information out and provide technical assistance in any way that we can,” Nida said.
When the state government passed its budget in Nov. 2021, (the first time in three years), Nida said, the state received funds from the federal government, some of which was allocated to the LOM to help towns wade through the process of receiving and reporting ARP grant money.
“About $5.4 billion dollars went to the state,” he said. “We were fortunate they appropriated a portion of those funds to the League.”
The money provided the LOM two grants — one to provide technical assistance services in administering funds at the local level; and one to help provide financial software and assistance.
“We are excited to begin hiring staff and setting up some programs to provide direct technical assistance to you all,” said Nida. “The LOM can provide help in administering these funds, spending these funds and creating partnerships.”
Ryan Eggleston, chief ARP officer at the LOM, “is in charge of implementing the funding and putting into place programs to help you directly with the issues you are facing with the American Rescue Plan,” said Nida.
Eggleston spent 16 years as a town manager in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, most recently he was in Morehead City for about four years.
“I love local government,” Eggleston said. “It was uplifting to feel the energy and camaraderie among elected officials and staff members in this group. You have a great thing going on and it is very inspiring to a local government junkie,” he said.
His position is new and was formed to help develop the grants the LOM received from the General Assembly.
“[The grants] are particularly focused on smaller communities that may not have 150 full-time employees — or any employees,” he said.
He said he understands there are a lot of other pressing things affecting each community. Also, with ARP dollars, “there is a generational opportunity to reinvest money back into your community,” he said. “But I also know you are trying to juggle all those other hats that you all wear daily such as census concerns, resident issues, and emergencies that come up.
“We are here to help you and take some of the burden when you are feeling stressed or worried about ARP,” he said. “It is our hope we can be the folks that can help you get answers; and be a sounding board you can call on, email or, have us come by.”
Over the next few months, the League plans to have staff available in each region to meet with town leaders one-on-one.
The mayors in attendance agreed it ARP was a complicated process.
Nida said they needn’t be worried.
“There are a lot of communities that are in that exact same spot across the state,” he added. “I want to assure you – it is a process — we are working diligently on our end to develop a program to help support you all and we are working as swiftly as we can.”
Mayor Charlotte Griffin said, “Most of us had never had any dealings with the federal grant process. Then they said you had to have all these policies, then they sent you the templates. I redid some of them and broke them down, and we still don’t know what we are doing.”
Nida told them, as elected officials and staff members, they should give themselves a pat on the back, “because of what you have worked through, and gone through the past few years, between COVID and all of the other challenges that have come up,” he said. “It has been a challenging few years. Kudos to you all for stepping in and being involved and wanting to see those things move forward in your communities.”
“[The League] is here to help in any way we can. We are really excited to grow the ARP program. It is our hope to get vital feedback on how we can help daily, weekly, monthly and in the years ahead. It is not an overnight process. We are going to be talking about this collaboration for the next several years,” said Eggleston.
Nida said in addition to having staff in the field that can sit down next to them at a computer and share expertise in how to navigate the website, “we are hoping to contract with service providers and experts to provide additional [help].”
For instance, he said some small towns were reporting the town attorney didn’t want to weigh in on the American Rescue Plan, or, it was entirely new to them.
“We have identified some attorneys that are familiar with the American Rescue Plan,” he said. “We want to offer our members legal consultation — an attorney to look over your policies to make sure they are right, or to check the boxes on certain federal regulations. We want to use our funds to make that kind of service available to small towns. We hope to have this in the very near future.
“We don’t want you to spend your General Fund money or ARP money finding service providers to check boxes, if we have the funds available to provide you with that kind of assistance — and let you focus your investments into your community,” he continued.
He said another area towns need help with is in grant writing and grant identification.
“There are all these opportunities out there, and all these federal funds and state dollars going into these grant programs. If you don’t have a full-time staff, or a very limited staff, they don’t have time to be filling out these grants or learning how to fill out all these applications,” he said.
The LOM “is looking at securing service providers, who could consult with our small towns and let them know of the opportunities available. They could sit down and help them fill out an application,” said Nida.
Griffin said she was hoping they could provide help with filling out Economic Development Administration (EDA) grants.
“Any funds we spend have to be in conjunction with ARP funds. There may be ways, though, we can achieve that goal,” Eggleston said.
There is a separate grant for software and financial assistance.
One of the biggest challenges of financial accounting at the small government level is the number of different accounting software programs used across the state, he said.
“A lot of these programs are legacy, that have been modified [who knows] how many times over the years,” he said. “There may be [only] one person who knows how to use the software – or there may not be anybody that knows how to use the software.”
The LOM hopes to use their funds to identify a small, government-appropriate accounting software program, he added.
“Then secure a license for the program, and fund staff to help [towns] with the implementation, training and technical assistance; then standardize it across small towns,” he added. The ultimate goal being the sharing of resources — such as one finance officer who could work among five or six towns.
“I can’t promise it will be a quick process. Our hope is to make it a widespread thing and make that service available to a number of our members,” Nida said.
It is his hope grant funds would largely subsidize the upfront implementation of installing the software.
Towns have until 2024 to commit to what they are planning to use the funds for and until the end of 2026 to use the funds.