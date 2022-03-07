WILLIAMSTON – A man is charged with murder after a shooting in a local business parking lot.
At approximately 10:25 a.m. Monday, March 7, the Williamston Police Department was dispatched to a call for shots fired at Pugh’s Tires and Service Center.
According to Williamston Police Department Detective Lt. Gene Bullock, when officers arrived on scene they found Heather Renee Boyce, 29, lying in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds. Boyce was pronounced dead on the scene.
“Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office quickly located the suspect’s vehicle a short distance away, and initiated a traffic stop,” said Lt. Bullock.
Deputies were able to detain the suspect, Melvin Boyce, 61, without incident.
The Williamston Police Department contacted the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for assistance with the investigation.
Boyce has been charged with one count of murder, and has been placed under no bond in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail with a first court appearance scheduled for later today (March 7).
“The Williamston Police Department would like to extend its gratitude to the deputies of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Thanks to the joint efforts of each of these agencies, the suspect in the case was apprehended quickly and safely,” Bullock added.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at 252-792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.