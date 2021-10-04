On Sept 25, Christopher Courtney Holiday, 31, was charged with fictitious tags, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, driving while license revoked and possession of an open container.
On the same day in a separate incident, Holiday was charged with driving while licensed revoked and failure to register vehicle.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Sept. 20
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 315 East Railroad St. in Robersonville.
An undisclosed incident was reported at 1155 Meeks Rd. in Robersonville.
Serve criminal summons was reported at 315 East Railroad St. in Robersonville.
Sept. 21
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft from motor vehicle was reported at 4840 NC 171 in Jamesville.
Forging and uttering was reported at an unknown location in Williamston.
Sept. 22
Larceny was reported at 1301 Roanoke Court in Jamesville.
Credit card.automatic teller machine fraud was reported at State Employee’s Credit Union in Williamston.
Assault was reported at 702 Roanoke Court in Jamesville.
Sept. 23
Motor vehicle theft, larceny of utility trailer and false pretenses/swindle/confidence games was reported at 2217 Allen Williams Rd., Lot 2, in Williamston.
Death was reported at 1671 Ange Town Rd. in Jamesville.
Breaking or entering, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to personal property was reported at 1830 Crisp Rd. in Robersonville.
False pretenses/swindle/confidence games was reported at 108 South Horton St. in Hamilton.
Sept. 24
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at an undisclosed location.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at an undisclosed location.
Simple assault was reported at 2715 Claude Green Rd. in Robersonville.
Sept. 25
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1559 Ed’s Grocery Rd. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at Walmart Supercenter #1641, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
A wreck was reported at Bojangles #46, 800 North Main St. in Robersonville.
Simple assault was reported at 1471 Ross rd. in Robersonville.
Assault on a female was reported at 1127 Briley Rd. in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Sept. 20
Brittany Nicole Weathersbee was charged with simple assault.
Sept. 23
Rachel Moore Brown was charged with felony child abuse and assault by strangulation.
Sept. 24
Antonio Devon Overton was charged with a warrant service other jurisdiction.
Lafrances Natonya Overton was charged with a warrant service other jurisdiction.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Sept. 20
An unattended death was reported Magnuson Hotel, 101 East Blvd., Room 155 in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 216 North Elm St. in Williamston.
Simple assault, assault and battery, or participates in simple affray was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported 1111 North Haughton St. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at West Blvd. near Skewarkee Int. in Williamston.
Sept. 21
Simple assault, assault and battery, or participates in simple affray was reported at Piggly Wiggly, 712 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Resist, delay & obstruct was reported at Food Lion, 607 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Sept. 22
Displaying expired registration plate was reported at Roanoke River Boat Landing, 746 River Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 103 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Driving while impaired and possession of open alcohol container after consuming was reported at Food Lion, 607 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Mission person was reported at 413 Blount St. in Williamston.
Sept. 23
Driving while license revoked was reported at East Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana was reported at 513 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny and injury to personal property was reported at 402 Warren Court in Williamston.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and injury to personal property was reported at 305 East Simmons Ave. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and injury to personal property was reported at 213 Beech St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and injury to personal property was reported at 201 South Harrell St. in Williamston.
Larceny of a firearm was reported at 106 Carolina Pines in Williamston.
Driving while impaired and possession of open alcohol container after consuming was reported at Speedway, 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Sept. 24
Simple assault was reported at 712 Washington St. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at the Williamston Police Department, 100 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Driving while license suspended was reported at East Blvd. and Park St. in Williamston.
Displaying expired registration plate was reported at East Blvd. near Peaks St. in Williamston.
No insurance was reported at East Blvd. and Park St. in Williamston.
Activate a blue light in or on said vehicle and not authorized by law to do so was reported at East Blvd. and Technology Blvd. in Williamston.
Expired registration was reported at East Blvd. and Willow Dr. in Williamston.
Possession of marijuana one-half ounce up to one-and-a-half ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at East Blvd. and Park St. in Williamston.
Damage to property was reported at 1902 West Main St. in Williamston.
Sept. 25
Shoplifting was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 704 Hamilton St. in Williamston.
Fictitious tags, possession of less than one-half ounce marijuana, driving while license revoked and possess an open container while driving was reported at East Blvd. and Peaks St. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked and failure to register vehicle was reported at West Main St. near Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Felony speeding to elude arrest, resist, delay & obstruct, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and displayed expired registration plate was reported at 119 Perry St. in Williamston.
Sept. 26
No operators license was reported at 200 Railroad St. in Williamston.
Sept. 27
An undisclosed incident was reported at Andrews Park Apartments, 200 Slade St., Apt. 37 in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Sept. 20
Azjanay Shania Taylor, 21, was charged with hit and run.
Sept. 21
Frank Mercado, 53, was charged with assault on a female.
Lamicki Montrell Hudgins, 41, was charged with resist, delay & obstruct.
Sept. 22
Desire Marlene Jeffers, 20, was charged with displaying expired registration plate.
Kara Jean Barmer, 23, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of open alcohol container after consuming.
Sept. 23
Nordaron Rachante Cox, 36, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Thomas Cameron Peed, 29, was charged with driving while impaired.
Sept. 24
Lewis Tonsoyna James, 48, was charged with driving with suspended license.
Brantley Leonard Anderson, 24, was charged with displaying expired registration plate.
Glenn Russell Suggs Jr., 20, was charged with activate a blue light in or on said vehicle and not authorized by law to do so.
Edgar Antonion Mendoza, 22, was charged with expired tag.
Diamonte Cortez Ridley, 25, was charged with possession over one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 25
Marcello Monchell Green, 34, was charged with no insurance.
Teresa Diane Cox, 56, was charged with shoplifting.
Christopher Courtney Holiday, 31, was charged with fictitious tags, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, driving while license revoked and possession of an open container.
Christopher Courtney Cox, 31, was charged with driving while license revoked and failure to register vehicle.
David Lamont Wallace. 49, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, resist, delay & obstruct, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and displaying expired registration plate.
Sept. 26
Nehemiah Zantaveous Peele, 19, was charged with no operators license.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
Sept. 20
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 403 West Academy St. in Robersonville.
Involuntary commitment was reported at 315 East Railroad St. in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
There are no arrests reported at this time.