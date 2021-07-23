Shaquille O’Neal Brown was charged with disorder conduct, resist, delay & obstruct, fail to heed light or siren, flee/elude arrest without motor vehicle and warrant service other jurisdiction- trespassing.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
July 13
Larceny was reported at 1511 U.S. 64 Alt. in Parmele.
Dead on arrival was reported at 3327 Roy Beach Rd. in Oak City.
July 14
Warrant service was reported at 3132 Everetts Rd. in Williamston.
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 21160 N.C. 125 in Williamston.
Aggravated assault and simple assault was reported at Riverside High School, 1260 Godwin Dr. in Williamston.
July 15
Warrant service was reported at U.S. 17 and White Oak Dr. in Williamston.
Disorderly conduct, resist, delay & obstruct, fail to heed lights or siren and flee/elude arrest without motor vehicle was reported at Duck Thru #53, 400 South Front St. in Hamilton.
Dead on arrival was reported at 5390 Fire Department Rd. in Williamston.
July 16
All other larceny was reported at 4975 Wild Cat Rd. in Williamston.
Armed robbery and injury to personal property was reported at 1325 prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Assault by pointing a gun was reported at 2375 Jones Rd. in Williamston.
July 17
Injury to real property was reported at 1611 Robert Taylor Rd. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at an undisclosed location.
July 18
Simple assault was reported at 1466 Main St. in Jamesville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
July 11
Jermaine Lamond Spruill was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction and child support.
July 14
David Slade Jr. was charged with trespassing.
Gerald Lamont Harrison was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
July 15
Tremaine Antwon Moore was charged with child support.
Shaquille O’Neal Brown was charged with disorderly conduct, resist, delay & obstruct, fail to heed lights or siren, flee/elude arrest without motor vehicle and warrant service other jurisdiction-trespassing.
July 17
Johnny Ray Dail Jr. was charged with failure to appear.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
July 12
Injury to real property was reported at 310 Oak St. in Williamston.
July 13
Display a registration number plate knowing same to be fictitious was reported at Willow Dr. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Hampton Inn, 1099 Hampton Ct. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 610 White St. in Williamston.
July 15
Larceny and breaking and entering was reported at Vintage Inn in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Motor vehicle theft was reported at Johnny’s Automotive and Diesel Repair in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 118 Morris St. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked was reported at 1102 Washington St. in Williamston.
July 16
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and communicating threats was reported at 226 Andrews St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
July 17
Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill was reported at 103 Park St. in Williamston.
July 19
Injury to personal property was reported at 502 East Church St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
July 13
Jah’tarien Rayquan Moore, 18, was charged with display a registration number plate knowing same to be fictitious.
July 15
Zy’Juan Jo’L Exum, 19, was charged with driving while license revoked.
July 16
Terrence Tyrone Fisher, 38, was charged with a warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
There are no incidents reported at this time.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
There are no arrests reported at this time.