Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
June 14
Damage to property was reported near 1755 James Rd. in Robersonville.
Theft from motor vehicle and larceny of a rifle was reported at 202 North Chestnut St. in Oak City.
June 15
Larceny was reported at 3569 N.C. Hwy 142 in Oak City.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and intimidation was reported at 1520 Jack Cowin Rd. in Williamston.
June 16
Larceny of money was reported at 110 South South St. in Hamilton.
June 17
Wire fraud was reported at 3518 Wild Cat Rd. in Williamston.
Intimidation and communicating threats was reported at 305 Main St. in Williamston.
False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported at 1095 East Tall Timbers Ln. in Williamston.
Warrant service was reported at an unknown location.
June 18
Possession of stolen firearm and warrant service was reported at Sam Everett Rd. in Robersonville.
Failure to appear was reported at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Williamston.
Warrant service for another jurisdiction was reported at an unknown location.
All other larceny was reported at 2821 Ralph Taylor Rd. in Williamston.
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 2060 Bonnie Best Rd. in Williamston.
June 19
All other larceny was reported at Martin Community College in Williamston.
June 21
Affray and assault on an officer was reported at Riverside Middle School in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
June 16
Jorge Manu Castellanoscupil was charged with statutory rape of a child over the age of 15.
June 17
Jeremy Shade Fowden was charged with intimidation of a witness and communicating threats.
Brad Ayers was charged with failure to return rental property.
June 18
Gyquiel Savaughn James was charged with failure to appear.
Ryan Altson Daye was charged with all other offenses.
June 19
Makhila La’Shai Ryan was charged with simple assault.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
June 14
Injury to personal property was reported at 128 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 809 Hamilton St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 906 N. Smithwick St. in Williamston.
June 16
Resist, delay & obstruct, driving while license revoked, hit and run (property damage) and unsafe movement- failure to look before starting was reported at Warren St. and South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 17901 U.S. Hwy 64 in Williamston.
June 17
Runaway juvenile was reported at Amani Group Home, 105 Roberson Dr. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 203 South Watts St. in Williamston.
Driving while license suspended and resist, delay & obstruct was reported at 124 Hatton St. in Williamston.
Larceny from merchant was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 128 W. Simmons Ave. in Williamston.
Simple assault and injury to personal property was reported at 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
June 18
Assault inflicting serious bodily injury, kidnapping- second degree and injury to personal property was reported at 108 Henderson St. in Williamston.
June 19
Breaking and entering was reported at 416 Washington St. in Williamston.
Driving while impaired and carrying a concealed weapon was reported at McDonald’s parking lot, 823 East Blvd. in Williamston.
June 20
Communicating threats was reported at 211 Commons Cir. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked was reported at West Main St. near Brownlow Ave. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
June 16
Antonio Lamont Rascoe, 30, was charged with resist, delay & obstruct, driving while license revoked and hit and run.
Zanterria Timakiaina Rascoe, age unknown, was charged with no operators license.
Kendricks Duaquan Bunch, 32, was charged with failure to appear.
June 17
Travon Mondell Best, Jr., 20, was charged with driving while license suspended.
Nehemiah Zantaveous Peele, 19, was charged with resist, delay & obstruct.
Daryl Wayne Dunlow, 50, was charged with larceny from merchant.
June 19
Christopher Markell Morning, 23, was charged with driving while impaired and carrying a concealed weapon.
June 20
Angelica Tasean-Ellen Nelson, 32, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
June 9
False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported at 119 South Main St. in Robersonville.
June 15
Order for arrest was reported at 105 Club Dr. in Robersonville.
June 17
Breaking and entering and trespass of real property was reported at Robersonville High School in Robersonville.
June 19
Simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 412 Modica St. in Robersonville.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 303 Morten St. in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
June 15
Pamela Dawn Staley was charged with an order of arrest.
June 19
Charles Anthony Moore was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle.