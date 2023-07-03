THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
439 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
BEAUFORT CARTERET CRAVEN
DARE DUPLIN GREENE
HYDE JONES LENOIR
MARTIN ONSLOW PAMLICO
PITT TYRRELL WASHINGTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, ATLANTIC BEACH,
EMERALD ISLE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO, BEAUFORT, BELHAVEN, BETHEL,
BEULAVILLE, BUXTON, CHOCOWINITY, COLUMBIA, COVE CITY, CRESWELL,
ENGELHARD, FAIRFIELD, FAISON, FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON,
GRIMESLAND, GUM NECK, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON, JACKSONVILLE,
JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, KITTY HAWK, LA GRANGE, MANTEO,
MAYSVILLE, MOREHEAD CITY, NAGS HEAD, NEW BERN, NEWPORT,
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, OCRACOKE, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL,
PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, RODANTHE,
ROPER, SCRANTON, SNOW HILL, STUMPY POINT, SWANQUARTER, SWANSBORO,
TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW,
WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Much of Eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (2022) found in their annual report a significant increase in fireworks-related injuries in recent years. Between 2006 and 2021, injuries caused by fireworks increased by 25 percent.
Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning urges families to stay safe during their holiday celebrations by following these safety tips: