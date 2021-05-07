WILLIAMSTON - Even though the deadline was extended due to COVID-19, not all Martin County local government entities have filed their 2020 year end audits.
North Carolina General Statute 159-34 requires each unit of local government and public authority to have their accounts audited each fiscal year.
Each year's audit must be submitted to the secretary of the Local Government Commission (LGC) as soon as possible at the end of each fiscal year.
Audit reports are typically due by Oct. 31. The LGC offers units a one-month grace period. After this period, the audit is labeled late.
A LGC memo dated Friday, May 15, 2020, announced the extension of the submission deadline to Jan. 31, 2021.
Audit submission dates for any local government unit can be found on the website for the North Carolina Local Government Commission, a division of the Office of the North Carolina State Treasurer.
Bear Grass was the first to submit their fiscal year 2020 audit to the state. It was marked filed on Dec. 7, 2020. Martin County filed its audit on Dec. 10, 2020.
Audits for both Everetts and Parmele were marked accounted for by the state on Jan. 11.
The town of Jamesville's 2020 audit was marked submitted on the LGC website on Jan. 27.
Williamston's 2020 audit was deemed filed on Jan. 30.
This left Robersonville, Hamilton, Oak City and Hassell without current audits on file with the LGC.
A recent inquiry to Hassell Mayor Michelle Davis regarding the missing audit was met with appreciation and Davis forwarded the information to the town's finance officer.
The LGC website shows filed with the LGC on May 3.
According to Dan Way, Communications Manager for the Office of the State Treasurer, responded to questions about the missing Robersonville audit(s).
"The last audit we received from the town of Robersonville was for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. We are working with the town to address this and many other issues," Way explained.
Officials for the town of Oak City and the town of Hamilton cited issues with their auditors as the reason the fiscal year 2020 audits have not been filed.
Oak City Town Clerk/Finance Officer Vonetta Porter explained their audit information was submitted to their auditors "back in September, but the auditors have not submitted it to the LCG."
Porter stated the town's auditor is Winston, Williams, Creech, Evans and Company, LLP out of Oxford, N.C.
The town of Hamilton's response was similar to that of Oak City, citing issues with their auditor. Megen Hemenway, town clerk and finance officer, stated, "They put in for an extension which was approved by the LGC and are on track to hopefully have it completed before June 30 of this year."