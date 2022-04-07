WILLIAMSTON - Martin County officials are speaking up regarding changes to the Roanoke River that they believe may affect tourism and recreation.
Martin County Economic Development President and CEO Jason Semple sent a letter to the North Carolina Fisheries Commission regarding concerns about changes that will affect the striped bass population along the Roanoke River last month.
According to Semple, he wrote the letter regarding the potential loss of fishing access to the Roanoke River’s striped bass spawning grounds or relocation of quota from the Roanoke River Management Area.
“The Roanoke River is the greatest natural and cultural assets in Martin County, as evidenced by our festivals and food traditions as well as being an important economic driver,” said Semple.
Access to Semple, the many recreational and sporting opportunities it provides are the reason the citizens choose a community in which to live, work and play.
“Williamston sees visitors from all over the world who come here for one reason — to experience the Roanoke River,” Semple added.
The Striped Bass Fishery has sustained the community over the years by feeding families and creating jobs to support recreational fishing.
According to Semple, the visitors coming to Martin County visit to enjoy one-of-a-kind sport fishery
“Closing recreational fishing of the striped bass would cause harm to the residents and diminish the spending of tourism dollars in our community. Additionally, reallocation of quota from the Roanoke River Management Area would not be equitable to all parties concerned,” he continued.
In his letter, Semple explained that Martin County officials support and have confidence in the existing plans that have been put in place by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to protect the spawning fish as they migrate up the Roanoke River to spawn in the spring.
Semple feels that the continued cooperation between the Army Corps of Engineers and the Wildlife Commission on proper water flow during the spring spawning season could help increase the striped bass population tremendously.
“Supplemental stocking, especially in the years of poor recruitment, could also help the population increase,” Semple said.
The letter was sent in response due to the proclamation signed by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission’s Executive Cameron Ingram.
The proclamation outlined significant changes to the 2022 striped bass harvest season in the Roanoke River Management Area.
The entire Roanoke River Management Area will be open for harvest of striped bass April 23 and 24 and April 28 -29.
In addition, the daily creel limit has changed to one striped bass per day.
The minimum length limit is 18 inches, and no striped bass between 22 and 27 inches may be possessed at any time.
The Roanoke River Management Area includes the Roanoke River and tributaries from the Roanoke Rapids Lake Dam downstream to the Albemarle Sound, including the Cashie, Middle and Eastmost rivers.
In 2020, a stock assessment of striped bass in the Roanoke River/Albemarle Sound indicated that the stock was overfished, and overfishing was occurring.
In 2021, the harvest quota in the Roanoke River was reduced from 68,750 pounds to 12,804 pounds as a conservation action intended to rebuild the striped bass population.
Despite season reductions, the striped bass harvest exceeded the 12,804-pound harvest quota in 2021, and payback of the overage is required in 2022 as outlined in the North Carolina Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan.
The payback means a further reduction of the 2022 quota to 6,578 pounds.
The four harvest days outlined in the proclamation were selected by using past angler creel data with the goal anglers having an opportunity to harvest fish throughout the river.
“We have seen dramatic declines in the abundance of striped bass, in particular the number of larger, older females. These larger fish are key in rebuilding the Roanoke River-Albemarle Sound striped bass population, said N.C. Wildlife Commission Coastal Regional Supervisor Ben Ricks. “Additionally, river flows
are very important for spawning success.
“We work closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers each spring to get the best possible flows for spawning on the Roanoke River. We need to make sure there are plenty of fish on the spawning grounds to take full advantage of these flows,” he added.
Anglers can continue to catch and release striped bass throughout the spring despite the shortened harvest season.
The Wildlife Commission recommends that anglers use a single barbless hook or a lure with a single barbless hook to reduce the handling stress on fish that are released, which is a requirement from April 1 through June 30 when fishing the upper Roanoke River above the U.S. 258 bridge near Scotland Neck.
Signage will be posted at boating access areas along the Roanoke River to notify anglers of the changes to the open harvest dates.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.