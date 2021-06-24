WILLIAMSTON – One Martin County employment policy has changed and one has been tabled for further discussion.
The Martin County Commissioners approved changes to the worker’s compensation policy and then a heated debate over changes to the exempt/salary employees compensatory time policy led to it being tabled for a later date.
The current Martin County Worker’s Compensation Policy grants employees who have been injured and are receiving worker’s compensation benefits full pay.
According to Martin County Manager U. James Bennett, the county keeps the employee on full active status, and the employee turns in their worker’s compensation benefits to the county.
Worker’s compensation benefits are two-thirds of the employee’s average weekly earnings not to exceed the maximum weekly benefit. Since the benefits are not taxable, generally an employee is receiving close to the same pay.
“Staff is requesting the policy be amended to discontinue the employee from being paid as an active full time employee. Since worker’s compensation benefits do not begin until after the employee has been absent for seven days from work. The employee would be able to use sick or vacation time during this time. Regular pay would begin again when the employee returns to work for the county,” Bennett added.
The current Worker’s Compensation Leave Policy for Probationary and Permanent Employees states the following:
“A permanent or probationary employee absent from duty because of sickness or disability (as certified by a doctor or other authorized health care provider) covered by the North Carolina Worker’s Compensation Act may receive Worker’s Compensation Benefits.
“However, for the period of the absence for which temporary disability benefits are received which is two-thirds of the employee’s average weekly earnings not to exceed the maximum weekly benefit established.
“An employee will turn in each signed benefit check to the finance department; such an employee will continue to receive his or her regular paycheck.
“The employee’s department head will advise the finance department that such an employee is receiving Worker’s Compensation benefits, and will ensure that the signed checks are turned in to the finance office.
“For an absence covered by the Worker’s Compensation Act but such a limited duration that temporary disability benefits are not awarded by the North Carolina Industrial Commission, sick leave or annual leave, earned compensatory time, or leave without pay will be utilized.”
The new amended policy states:
“A permanent or probationary employee absent from duty because of sickness or disability (as certified by a doctor or other authorized health care provider) covered by the North Carolina Worker’s Compensation Act may receive Worker’s Compensation benefits.
“In accordance to N.C. General Statue for the period of absence of temporary disability benefits awarded by North Carolina Industrial Commission, the worker will receive two-thirds of the employee’s average weekly earnings not to exceed the maximum weekly benefit established by the NCIC. The employee’s department head shall work closely with the finance department on the status of an employee receiving Worker’s Compensation benefits.
“Workers’ Compensation benefits are payable after a waiting period of seven days of absences from work. During the first seven days of absences, employees can choose to use accrued sick or vacation leave or can go on without pay.
“After the waiting period, the affected employee will be put on Worker’s Compensation Leave and Worker’s Compensation. Benefits will be paid to the employee at a rate as provided by law.”
The second policy change reviewed was the Exempt/Salaries Employee Compensatory Time.
According to Bennett, exempt employees, while covered by The Fair Labor Standard Act (FLSA), are exempt from the minimum wage and overtime provisions of the act. Exempt employees would not earn compensatory time effective July 1.
“The Martin County Board of Commissioners is being asked to clarify Article IV-Conditions and Employment of the Martin County Personnel Policy,” Bennett added.
The current policy states:
“In keeping with the provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, each department head shall have the responsibility of controlling overtime in each department. “Overtime is neither desired or expected on a regular basis.
“However, during peak periods when overtime becomes necessary, it should be distributed as equally as possible among qualified employees in the same classification and department in compliance with Article III of this policy.
“Overtime work for non-exempt employees other than law enforcement shall be for work which exceeds 40 hours in a seven-day work week.
“Overtime work for non-exempt law enforcement employees shall be that work which exceeds 171 hours in a 28-day work week.
Department heads shall arrange the work schedules of their employees as to accomplish the required work within a standard work day.”
The amended policy would state:
“In keeping with the provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, each department head shall have the responsibility of controlling overtime in each department. “Overtime is neither desired nor expected on a regular basis.
“However, during peak periods when overtime becomes necessary, it should be distributed as equally as possible among qualified employees in the same classification and department in compliance with Article III of this policy.
“Overtime work for non-exempt employees other than law enforcement shall be for work which exceeds 40 hours in a seven-day work week.
“Overtime work for non-exempt law enforcement employees shall be for work which exceeds 171 hours in a 21-day work week.
“Department heads shall arrange the work scheduled of their employees so as to accomplish the required work within a standard work day.
“Exempt employees, while covered by the fair Labor Standard Act (FLSA), are exempt from the minimum wage and overtime provisions of the act. Exempt employees do not earn compensatory time.”
According to Bennett, if there were storms, emergencies or other issues compensatory time would be available.
“Have you talked with each of the employees?” asked Martin County Commission Chairman Ronnie Smith.
“I have talked with each of the department heads, and there have been no complaints or problems,” Bennett answered.
The commissioners debated that it needed it be a black and white policy because if the policy states that no compensation time will be given, but compensation time will be given then the policy is incorrect.
According to Bennett, the current policy was actually only distributed as a memo through departments by the previous county manager.
Smith made a motion to except both policies, but then he withdrew his motion.
“I think we should vote on the first policy and table the second one until a later date,” said Smith.
Smith made a motion to accept the first policy on Worker’s Compensation Leave. Commissioner David “Skip” Gurganus offered a second. The policy was unanimously approved.
The Martin County Commissioners have tabled the compensatory time policy until a later date.
