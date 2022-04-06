jury list

The following citizens of Martin County have been summoned for jury duty beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18.

For further information, call the jury clerk at 252-809-5100.

Those summoned include:

A:

Abel, John Symons, Jr.

Anderson, Margaret Caroline

B:

Baker, Corey

Barber, Marvin G.

Baynor, Chelsea Marie

Bell, Sherrelle Monique

Best, Sherwin Vincent

Blakley, Casey James

Bland, Tamesha Rodgers

Brown, Deborah Rodgers

Brown, Deloris Green

Brown, Fuquasia Tiuana Mone

Brown, James Gabel

Brown, Joseph Oneal

Brown, Richard Keith

Buck, Joseph Glen

Burns, Gene Alton

Buzzard, Christian Wolfe

C:

Clark, Gladys Mae

Clemmer, Kelly Harris

Cooper, Alijah Divine

Corey, Regina Andrews

Council, Ricky C.

Cowen, Sarah Ellen

Creech, Christopher Norman

Curtis, Elizabeth Ayscue

D:

Davis, Samantha Nicole Chesson

Dawes, Dalton R.

E:

Everett, Ashley Pierce

Everett, Ruby Brown

G:

Gainer, Dekoiya Brekelle

Gay, Charlotte L.

Gibson, Kelly Murdock

Gibson, Phillip Harold, Jr.

Giles, Rebecca Leann

Gray, Judy Purvis

Green, Zwanzig A.

Griffin, Roy H.

H:

Hammond, Abbie Gayle

Hannah, Charlene

Harrell, Karen Lynn

Harrison, Charlie Denver

Harrison, Debbie Rogerson

Hoggard, James Alton, Jr.

Hollis, Joshua Warren

Horne, Jonathan Patrick

J:

Jackson, Andrew Jared

Jackson, Annette

Jackson, Mary Rachel

James, Quanisha Monae

Jeffries, Kenneth Gray

Jenkins, Anne Roberson

Johnson, Rhonda Revels

Jones, Fay H.

Joyner, Mazine McGhee

Joyner, Valeria Teel

K:

Kidwell, John Burton, Jr.

King, Richard Irvin

L:

Leggett, Danny Mitchell

Lewis, Floyd Thomas

Linkous, Sara Elks

Little, Bennie Earl

Love, Cheryl Esther

M:

Makoyo, Jaylen Reece

Manning, Angeline H.

Manning, Susan W.

Matthews, James Daniel

McDonald, Breanna Noel

Mills, Q-Ston Yashika

Mizelle, Angela Renee

Monteleon, Leo James

Morning, Quincy Adam

N:

Nelson, Christopher Scott, Jr.

Newkirk, Hattie Mae

O:

Oglesby, Shirley Whitfield

Ouellette, John

P:

Parker, Gregory Crandall

Peele, Andy Hunter

Peele, Frances W.

Portal, Joseph Angelo

Poston, Elizabeth Newcomb

Pugh, Lloyd Bernard

Purvis, Rosa Lee

R:

Rawls, John Gary

Roberson, Hope McKeel

Roberson, James Alonza

Roberson, Katherine Elaine

Roberson, Ricky Lee

Rodgers, Chrystal Page

Rodgers, Harmony Lashae

Rodney, Raiquan Aleczander

Rogerson, Betty Kay Warren

Russell, Madison Gardner

S:

Schultz, George Willard

Sexton, Elizabeth Brown

Sherwood, Ramona Revels

Short, Elnora C.

Smith, Flossie R.

Sommerer, Bradley Curtis

Spencer, Edward Lee

Spruill, Walter Elliott

Staton, Denequa Shantell

Stewart, Stephanie Charmaine

Summerlin, Andrew Clabon, III

Sutton, Shawn Tremel

T:

Taylor, Dillon Hunter

Taylor, Wayne Lee

Teboe, Jennifer Marie

Thompson, Marques Raymond

Toler, Trenton Kentrell

W:

Wall, Thomas Albert, III

Ward, Emily Catherine

White, Jane Ashley

Williams, Dominque Jacques

Williams, Franklin

Williams, Linda Respess

Wilson, Shelia Danyel

Wisniewski, Mary Elizabeth

Wobbleton, Louise C.

Wynne, Joseph Brandon

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.