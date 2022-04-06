The following citizens of Martin County have been summoned for jury duty beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18.
For further information, call the jury clerk at 252-809-5100.
Those summoned include:
A:
Abel, John Symons, Jr.
Anderson, Margaret Caroline
B:
Baker, Corey
Barber, Marvin G.
Baynor, Chelsea Marie
Bell, Sherrelle Monique
Best, Sherwin Vincent
Blakley, Casey James
Bland, Tamesha Rodgers
Brown, Deborah Rodgers
Brown, Deloris Green
Brown, Fuquasia Tiuana Mone
Brown, James Gabel
Brown, Joseph Oneal
Brown, Richard Keith
Buck, Joseph Glen
Burns, Gene Alton
Buzzard, Christian Wolfe
C:
Clark, Gladys Mae
Clemmer, Kelly Harris
Cooper, Alijah Divine
Corey, Regina Andrews
Council, Ricky C.
Cowen, Sarah Ellen
Creech, Christopher Norman
Curtis, Elizabeth Ayscue
D:
Davis, Samantha Nicole Chesson
Dawes, Dalton R.
E:
Everett, Ashley Pierce
Everett, Ruby Brown
G:
Gainer, Dekoiya Brekelle
Gay, Charlotte L.
Gibson, Kelly Murdock
Gibson, Phillip Harold, Jr.
Giles, Rebecca Leann
Gray, Judy Purvis
Green, Zwanzig A.
Griffin, Roy H.
H:
Hammond, Abbie Gayle
Hannah, Charlene
Harrell, Karen Lynn
Harrison, Charlie Denver
Harrison, Debbie Rogerson
Hoggard, James Alton, Jr.
Hollis, Joshua Warren
Horne, Jonathan Patrick
J:
Jackson, Andrew Jared
Jackson, Annette
Jackson, Mary Rachel
James, Quanisha Monae
Jeffries, Kenneth Gray
Jenkins, Anne Roberson
Johnson, Rhonda Revels
Jones, Fay H.
Joyner, Mazine McGhee
Joyner, Valeria Teel
K:
Kidwell, John Burton, Jr.
King, Richard Irvin
L:
Leggett, Danny Mitchell
Lewis, Floyd Thomas
Linkous, Sara Elks
Little, Bennie Earl
Love, Cheryl Esther
M:
Makoyo, Jaylen Reece
Manning, Angeline H.
Manning, Susan W.
Matthews, James Daniel
McDonald, Breanna Noel
Mills, Q-Ston Yashika
Mizelle, Angela Renee
Monteleon, Leo James
Morning, Quincy Adam
N:
Nelson, Christopher Scott, Jr.
Newkirk, Hattie Mae
O:
Oglesby, Shirley Whitfield
Ouellette, John
P:
Parker, Gregory Crandall
Peele, Andy Hunter
Peele, Frances W.
Portal, Joseph Angelo
Poston, Elizabeth Newcomb
Pugh, Lloyd Bernard
Purvis, Rosa Lee
R:
Rawls, John Gary
Roberson, Hope McKeel
Roberson, James Alonza
Roberson, Katherine Elaine
Roberson, Ricky Lee
Rodgers, Chrystal Page
Rodgers, Harmony Lashae
Rodney, Raiquan Aleczander
Rogerson, Betty Kay Warren
Russell, Madison Gardner
S:
Schultz, George Willard
Sexton, Elizabeth Brown
Sherwood, Ramona Revels
Short, Elnora C.
Smith, Flossie R.
Sommerer, Bradley Curtis
Spencer, Edward Lee
Spruill, Walter Elliott
Staton, Denequa Shantell
Stewart, Stephanie Charmaine
Summerlin, Andrew Clabon, III
Sutton, Shawn Tremel
T:
Taylor, Dillon Hunter
Taylor, Wayne Lee
Teboe, Jennifer Marie
Thompson, Marques Raymond
Toler, Trenton Kentrell
W:
Wall, Thomas Albert, III
Ward, Emily Catherine
White, Jane Ashley
Williams, Dominque Jacques
Williams, Franklin
Williams, Linda Respess
Wilson, Shelia Danyel
Wisniewski, Mary Elizabeth
Wobbleton, Louise C.
Wynne, Joseph Brandon