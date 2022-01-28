The following citizens of Martin County have been summoned for jury duty beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.

For further information, please call the jury clerk at 252-809-5100.

A:

Anderson, Gloria Jean

Andrade, Crescencio Angel

Anthony, Tony Darnell

B:

Baldwin, Armelia Kristen

Bland, Lawanna Rochell

Bogle, Robert Eugene

Branch, Michael Ojay

Bullock, Mary Rogers

Bundy, Michael B.

Byrum, Clara Ann

Byrum, Melissa Ann

C:

Capps, Alexis Nicole

Carney, Glenn Thomas

Chambers, Jami Leighann

Conner, James W.

Creech, Christopher Norman

Cross, Jeffrey Leon

D:

Daniels, Eric Kenneth

Davis, Gilbert Lee

Day, Wileen Sam

Denton, Melissa Ann Wilson

E:

Everett, Jesse Ray

F:

Fisher, Irene

G:

Gardner, Linda Hollis

Gill, Johnna Mary Elizabeth

Goss, Carson Ray, Jr.

Green Porter, Zsan’Nisha Demiseanne

Greene, Darion Levius

Griffin, Patricia White

H:

Hall, James Edward

Hardison, Bertie Howard

Hardison, Diane R.

Hardison, Jeffrey Kent, Sr.

Hardison, Leslie Rhett

Harrell, Clifton Scott

Harris, Christina Michelle Annette

Harrison, Tabitha Michelle

Hogan, Timothy Ray

J:

Jackson, Andrew Jared

Jackson, Polly Stalls

James Minor, Rosalind Juanita

James, Millicent Y.

Johnson, Henry Irving, Jr.

Jones, Anita Lizette

Jones, Kejeryque Chauntrell

Jones, Kristen Hopkins

Jones, Nancy E.

K:

Kelly, Levonder

Kent, Shanna Price

L:

Lacy, Morris Lentern

Larue, Michael Anthony

Lawrence, Toccarro L.

Leggett, Randy Lynn

Lewis, Katherine

Lilley, Wanda Manning

Little, Constant Pernell

Lucido, Diane Michelle

M:

Matthews, Emily Marie

McMurran, Veronica Ashanti

Meeks, Ronnie Joe

Mendenhall, Betty Faucette

Mobley, Ashley Nicole

Moore, Loretta A.

Morning, Jo Ann Williams

Morring, Brenda Faye

Morring, Sylvia Andrews

Morris, Zakkeya Moneka

Moses, Keidra Shatae

N:

Nicholson, John David

O:

O’Kelley, Michael Warner, III

P:

Page, Lynnette

Parker, George Louis

Payton, Tauttyaunna Monet

Pearson, Sherree Price

Peel, Donald Wayne

Pittman, Joshua Toniel

Porter, Deborah House

Price, Jonathan Jarrod

R:

Reddick, Keyla De’Monette

Rice, Roshad Tyrell

Richmond, David Eugene

Roberson, Joyce M.

Roberson, Ricky Lee

Rodgers, Gregory , Jr.

Rodgers, James Wayne

Rogers, Brenda Diane

Ruffin, Hattie C.

S:

Shackleford, William Jeffery

Shipley, Steve Randolph

Smith, Christopher Dale

Smith, Elsie Elizina

Smith, Luther , Jr.

Smith, Marshall W.

Smith, Tatiyona Monic

Speller, Vivian Purvis

Spratt, Logan McCoy

Spruill, Debora F.

Spruill, Jason Michael

Stalls, Alden Michael

Stancill, Cindy Hoggard

Stone, Raymond Stephen

Swain, Jack Lee

T:

Taylor, James Wendel

Tice, Kirk

Toler, Trenton Kentrell

Tolson, Larris Gregory

Turner, Mary Elizabeth

V:

Vanstaalduinen, Parker Thomas

Vaughn, Geter Conyers

W:

Ward, Lois

Wesson, Alonzo Jamor

Whitaker, Cheryl Privott

Whitaker, Douglas Ray

Whitaker, Melinda Simpson

White, Kelly Nicole

White, Stanley Paul

Wiggins, Ashlynn Kayla

Williams, Linda Respess

Williams, Mary Porter

Williams, Ruskee Lynn

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.