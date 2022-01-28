The following citizens of Martin County have been summoned for jury duty beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.
For further information, please call the jury clerk at 252-809-5100.
A:
Anderson, Gloria Jean
Andrade, Crescencio Angel
Anthony, Tony Darnell
B:
Baldwin, Armelia Kristen
Bland, Lawanna Rochell
Bogle, Robert Eugene
Branch, Michael Ojay
Bullock, Mary Rogers
Bundy, Michael B.
Byrum, Clara Ann
Byrum, Melissa Ann
C:
Capps, Alexis Nicole
Carney, Glenn Thomas
Chambers, Jami Leighann
Conner, James W.
Creech, Christopher Norman
Cross, Jeffrey Leon
D:
Daniels, Eric Kenneth
Davis, Gilbert Lee
Day, Wileen Sam
Denton, Melissa Ann Wilson
E:
Everett, Jesse Ray
F:
Fisher, Irene
G:
Gardner, Linda Hollis
Gill, Johnna Mary Elizabeth
Goss, Carson Ray, Jr.
Green Porter, Zsan’Nisha Demiseanne
Greene, Darion Levius
Griffin, Patricia White
H:
Hall, James Edward
Hardison, Bertie Howard
Hardison, Diane R.
Hardison, Jeffrey Kent, Sr.
Hardison, Leslie Rhett
Harrell, Clifton Scott
Harris, Christina Michelle Annette
Harrison, Tabitha Michelle
Hogan, Timothy Ray
J:
Jackson, Andrew Jared
Jackson, Polly Stalls
James Minor, Rosalind Juanita
James, Millicent Y.
Johnson, Henry Irving, Jr.
Jones, Anita Lizette
Jones, Kejeryque Chauntrell
Jones, Kristen Hopkins
Jones, Nancy E.
K:
Kelly, Levonder
Kent, Shanna Price
L:
Lacy, Morris Lentern
Larue, Michael Anthony
Lawrence, Toccarro L.
Leggett, Randy Lynn
Lewis, Katherine
Lilley, Wanda Manning
Little, Constant Pernell
Lucido, Diane Michelle
M:
Matthews, Emily Marie
McMurran, Veronica Ashanti
Meeks, Ronnie Joe
Mendenhall, Betty Faucette
Mobley, Ashley Nicole
Moore, Loretta A.
Morning, Jo Ann Williams
Morring, Brenda Faye
Morring, Sylvia Andrews
Morris, Zakkeya Moneka
Moses, Keidra Shatae
N:
Nicholson, John David
O:
O’Kelley, Michael Warner, III
P:
Page, Lynnette
Parker, George Louis
Payton, Tauttyaunna Monet
Pearson, Sherree Price
Peel, Donald Wayne
Pittman, Joshua Toniel
Porter, Deborah House
Price, Jonathan Jarrod
R:
Reddick, Keyla De’Monette
Rice, Roshad Tyrell
Richmond, David Eugene
Roberson, Joyce M.
Roberson, Ricky Lee
Rodgers, Gregory , Jr.
Rodgers, James Wayne
Rogers, Brenda Diane
Ruffin, Hattie C.
S:
Shackleford, William Jeffery
Shipley, Steve Randolph
Smith, Christopher Dale
Smith, Elsie Elizina
Smith, Luther , Jr.
Smith, Marshall W.
Smith, Tatiyona Monic
Speller, Vivian Purvis
Spratt, Logan McCoy
Spruill, Debora F.
Spruill, Jason Michael
Stalls, Alden Michael
Stancill, Cindy Hoggard
Stone, Raymond Stephen
Swain, Jack Lee
T:
Taylor, James Wendel
Tice, Kirk
Toler, Trenton Kentrell
Tolson, Larris Gregory
Turner, Mary Elizabeth
V:
Vanstaalduinen, Parker Thomas
Vaughn, Geter Conyers
W:
Ward, Lois
Wesson, Alonzo Jamor
Whitaker, Cheryl Privott
Whitaker, Douglas Ray
Whitaker, Melinda Simpson
White, Kelly Nicole
White, Stanley Paul
Wiggins, Ashlynn Kayla
Williams, Linda Respess
Williams, Mary Porter
Williams, Ruskee Lynn