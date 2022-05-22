...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Martin County
through 730 PM EDT...
At 653 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Stokes, or 8 miles southwest of Williamston, moving northeast at 35
mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Williamston, Smithwick, Everetts and Beargrass.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WILLIAMSTON - A Martin County deputy has been relieved of his duties after being arrested for domestic assault.
Martin County Chief Deputy Drew Robinson said John Burton Proctor Kidwell Jr., who was a School Resource Officer, is no longer employed with the Sheriff’s Office in any capacity.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the victim of the alleged domestic assault contacted Sheriff Tim Manning this morning (May 22) regarding the incident which reportedly occurred at the couple’s home on Abbitt Road in Williamston.
An investigation and consultation with the district attorney’s office followed which led to John Kidwell being charged with misdemeanor domestic assault on a female. He was arrested and transported to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under no bond.
Chief Deputy Robinson said Kidwell was hired June 27, 2019 and there had been no letters of reprimand, write-ups or disciplinary action during his employment.