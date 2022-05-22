John Kidwell

WILLIAMSTON - A Martin County deputy has been relieved of his duties after being arrested for domestic assault.

Martin County Chief Deputy Drew Robinson said John Burton Proctor Kidwell Jr., who was a School Resource Officer, is no longer employed with the Sheriff’s Office in any capacity.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the victim of the alleged domestic assault contacted Sheriff Tim Manning this morning (May 22) regarding the incident which reportedly occurred at the couple’s home on Abbitt Road in Williamston.

An investigation and consultation with the district attorney’s office followed which led to John Kidwell being charged with misdemeanor domestic assault on a female. He was arrested and transported to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under no bond.

Chief Deputy Robinson said Kidwell was hired June 27, 2019 and there had been no letters of reprimand, write-ups or disciplinary action during his employment.

