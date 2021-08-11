More than a dozen people were arrested following operations conducted by the Martin County Narcotics Unit.
Four of those are facing substantial bonds after being arrested on drug charges.
Da’Tavius Marice Roberson, 21, of 207 North Broad St. in Everetts was charged with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine. He was also faced other unrelated charges.
Roberson was confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $215,000 secured bond.
Also facing a large bond is William Javon Dowell, 33, of 906 Macedonia Rd. in Edenton. He was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana and a count of maintaining a vehicle to keep/store a controlled substance.
Dowell was placed under a $205,000 secured bond and confined to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.
Shameca Renee Durham, 37, of 211 Commons Circle in Williamston was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
Durham was confined to the Bertie Martin Regional Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
Also facing a $100,000 secured bond is Derrick Gerard Outlaw, 39, of 103 Brantville Lane in Windsor. He was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Others charged in the incident include:
* Ibn Earl Gilliam, 42, of 107 South Cherry Lane in Windsor was charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a park. His bond was $25,000 secured.
* Joseph Leon Lassiter, 70, of 643 Swains Mill Rd. in Harrellsville was charged with four counts of trafficking in opium and four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. His bond was $5,000 secure.
* Kwame Demetre Nathaniel Hill, 24, of 110 Freeman Court in Plymouth was charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine. His bond was $50,000 secured.
* Erica Brittney Locklear, 28, of 4430 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was $50,000 secured.
* Gerri Lilly Harrison, 36, of 1085 Peanut Lane in Williamston was charged with trafficking in opium and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substances. Her bond was $55,000 secured.
* Nasir Q’Sean I’Meiz Basnight, 19, 1001 Roanoke Court in Jamesville was charged with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
* Gerald Lamont Harrison, 34, of 3132 Everetts Rd. in Williamston was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule III controlled substances. His bond is $2,500 secured.
* Sara Renee Sillers, 23, of 125 Willow Acres in Williamston was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond is $1,500 secured.
* Patricia Ann Rogerson, 40, of 1210 Fred Hardison Rd. in Williamston is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Her bond was $1,000 secured.
* Pierre Duval Forbes, 35, of 1151 New St. in Jamesville is charged with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond is $75,000 secured.
“These types of operations target those within our community who illegally distribute controlled substances,” Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said. “With the help of concerned citizens, the Martin County Narcotics Unit continues to take large amounts of illegal substances off our streets and make cases against those who profit from their illegal trade.”
The Martin County Narcotics Unit is comprised of officers from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamston Police Department. They were joined in this operation by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.