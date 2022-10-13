The Martin County Election office is ready and looking forward to the upcoming election, according to Election Director Kristy Modlin.
The Nov. 8 statewide mid-term elections are less than three weeks away and while voter registration for the upcoming election is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, there’s no need to worry, you can still cast your vote. Eligible individuals who are not registered by the deadline may register and vote at any early voting site during the early voting period. New registrants will be required to provide proof of residence.
One-stop absentee voting will be held in the Martin County Governmental Center in the Commissioners’ Boardroom (Room 121), located at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Early Voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 20 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 5. The Commissioner’s Boardroom (#121) will be open from 8 a.m. — 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 3 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate early voters.
The Martin County Elections Office began mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them Sept. 9. Eligible voters still have the opportunity to fill out an absentee ballot request at votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by filling out a request form provided by the county board of elections office. The request must be received through the website or, the Martin County Board of Elections, by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Contests on the General Election ballot include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state and local judges, district attorney, and county offices. In a General Election, all registered voters may vote for any candidate or issue on the ballot regardless of party affiliation.
New registrants will be required to provide proof of residence documentation. However, the deadline for changing party affiliation is Friday, Oct. 14.
There are nine county precincts, polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Precinct Polling locations are: