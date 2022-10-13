The Martin County Election office is ready and looking forward to the upcoming election, according to Election Director Kristy Modlin.

The Nov. 8 statewide mid-term elections are less than three weeks away and while voter registration for the upcoming election is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, there’s no need to worry, you can still cast your vote. Eligible individuals who are not registered by the deadline may register and vote at any early voting site during the early voting period. New registrants will be required to provide proof of residence.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com