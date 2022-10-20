The State Director for USDA Rural Development, Reginald Speight, was the featured speaker at the Martin County Committee of 100 Partners for Progress luncheon earlier this month.
Speight, who was appointed to the federal position by President Joe Biden, has been in the role for 11 months.
Speight cheerfully announced more than halfway through his remarks that, as of the day before, (Oct. 5): “Martin County is now a Federally Designated Rural Partners Network Community.”
He explained what that means for the county.
Simplified, the designation means Martin County will have an inside track when applying for federal USDA grant money and receive preference for those funding opportunities.
He said the opportunity was unheard of.
“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” he added.
Only a handful of counties have received this designation, some are yet to be announced.
Speight, who was raised in Wilson, where he currently lives, graduated from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1985 with a degree in Economics.
He is no stranger to the rural sector, nor to Martin County. He has more than 20 years of nonprofit management experience – 15 of those he served as Chief Executive Officer at Martin Community Action.
He also served approximately nine years in various leadership roles in the office of Congressman G.K. Butterfield, in North Carolina's First Congressional District – which covers many rural areas of northeastern North Carolina - among the state's most economically poor.
He said throughout his career, he has been dedicated to the promotion of equality, inclusion and economic mobility for residents of eastern N.C.
He said he is new to rural development - but not new to “rural.”
Speight was born in Pitt County in Farmville, and, joked that he “was raised between two tobacco stalks. So, the issues and challenges of rural America are not new to me.”
Speight spent 15 years in Martin County.
“Martin County was good to me, and I am always going to be good to Martin County in any way that I can,” he added.
Speight told the crowd that he would pass out his business card and give everyone his cell phone number before he left, because, “If you don’t remember any of the stuff I talk about today - you can’t get access to it. And you don’t know how to find me, and can’t get access, you can’t benefit from it,” he said.
The goal of rural development is to improve the quality of life and economic well-being of the people we serve, he added.
The way the USDA does that is through Rural Development Cooperative Services programs.
“We now have close to 75 different programs within rural development,” he said, and gave a few examples of some of the programs and how they work.
As state director, he is responsible for the supervision of staff and general oversight of the Rural Housing Services, Rural Business Cooperative Services and Rural Utility Services portfolios.
He explained that the Rural Business Cooperative Services component, is “for small businesses, who are maybe trying to refinance some of their debt. We have the ability to do some guarantees on the back end for some of those individuals that might not be as credit-worthy as others. For individuals with small start-ups, looking at expanding their foot-print, we are able to do some things financially for them through their financial institution,” he said.
The Rural Utilities Services component provides water and wastewater assistance.
“We provide clean drinking water to areas,” he said.
Speight said he had no idea there were so many in the state who do not have access to clean drinking water.
Rural Utilities Services also includes telecom.
“We have the ability to expand and deploy high speed internet,” he said. "The pandemic made the USDA realize that high speed internet should be considered just as important as plumbing and electricity, he added.
The Rural Housing Services component is “where we started out. We can build multi-family houses and build apartments – some subsidized, some not."
He said under that same component are the community programs.
“This is where we build what we call essential facilities. It could be a hospital, school, or police department - which we built here in Martin County, or a fire department - which we [also] built in Martin County, or a town hall.”
Speight told the lunch crowd, “I haven’t lost sight of Martin County – I definitely know the needs and challenges here.”
Speight said the USDA is also able to build, fund or purchase homes for individuals.
“We can also do building rehab,” he added. “We help individuals do what is called aging-in-place. We have the ability to do the handicap ramps, the grab bars, and the walk-in showers – things that make houses more livable to individuals as they age so they don’t have to go someplace else in those latter years,” he added.
Speight said the programs he mentioned come in the form of a loan-grant portfolio - "It's not all free money," he added, explaining that each of the 75 programs have different criteria for eligibility.
Having been in his job less than a year, he said he can’t possibly know all the nuances and intricacies of each program, "but there are career specialists who do, and they can help connect anyone who is interested in the different programs."
Speight then spoke about the Rural Partners Network, of which Martin County is now a part of.
“Some of you may have heard the term persistent poverty county. It is a federal designation for a county that has had a 20 percent poverty rate, or higher, for 30 consecutive years. Martin County is one of those counties.
"You are not the only county. Don't be ashamed - one thing I have learned about federal government is when you have a designation like that, help is on the way,” he added.
Other persistent poverty counties include Bertie, Edgecombe, Halifax, Hertford, Northampton, Tyrrell, Washington, Roberson, Columbus, Warren, Hyde, Sampson, Bladen and Scotland.
Speight said there are counties all over the U.S. with that designation.
“We, as the federal government, have failed if we have allowed any county in the country to stay at a persistent poverty level of 20 percent for 30 consecutive years. Something is wrong,” he said.
His hopes are the Rural Partners Network will change that.
“When I first came on [at the USDA], they told me they wanted me to do a project called the Equity Project. We looked at these persistent poverty counties’ data. Some of these counties qualify for everything we do in rural development – and I mean everything. All 75 programs,” he said. “Now, whether or not it is affordable is the question.”
He said they realized there were communities in all of these counties that had not received a dime of USDA rural development money for the last 10 years.
“Something is wrong with that,” he added.
“We, the USDA Rural Development, had to come up with something that was going to bridge the gap between our having opportunities and people accessing the opportunities. Access is a big deal,” he added.
When they closed out their year Sept. 30, “we did close to $1.5 billion of work in the state of North Carolina,” he said. “You probably didn’t get a dime - because you can’t access the bucket.”
Rural Partners Network didn’t just look at persistent poverty counties, “we also looked at social-vulnerable indicators – such as the unemployment rate, the number of individuals without a high school diploma. We also looked at distressed communities – free and reduced lunch levels, things like that. We put those things together in a database and came up with a list of counties – not the same list [as the persistent poverty counties] - that would be eligible for an intentional investment,” he added.
Ten states were chosen to be a part of Rural Partners Network.
“We are going to hire one supervisor and three community liaisons to pitch a tent in the county office and set up shop. A staff member that works for me will be assigned to help navigate the Federal Government maze,” he said.
He admitted submitting an application to the Federal Government “is ridiculous. That same water and sewer program I mentioned a few minutes ago, our environment assessment is 1,000 pages,” he added.
“Anybody who has enough time to dedicate to filling out a 1,000-page assessment doesn’t need Rural Development,” he said.
“The staff will be assigned to a particular community. Their job, for the next two years, is to identify revenue and gain revenue. Their job will be to get applications in and across the finish line,” he added.
Speight said intentionally is how you change communities.
“What we found out also is one injection of revenue in a community doesn’t change the communities around it. It is not until you start linking and leveraging federal resources with federal resources - that’s how communities change,” he said.
“The goal is to be at a point you no longer need government assistance to do anything in any municipality in your county,” he added.
Speight gave the example of Holly Springs.
“USDA Rural Development built Holly Springs. But we had to do Rural Business Partners Services, we had to do the multi-family housing, we had to do the water and water and sewer there. Holly Springs no longer qualifies for anything we do. That is the goal,” he continued. “That is how we change rural America.”
Speight said there are places in rural America where “no one will sell you a cell phone because they know you won’t get a signal,” he said. “Why is it that the case - [new] cell phones come out every six months - but we can’t get a tower down the road? Something is wrong. And we have to be more intentional if we are serious about our care and concern about rural America. If we are serious, let’s put our money where our mouth is, or let’s stop talking about it,” he concluded.
Speight made a promise that he would continue to advocate for Martin County in all his work.
Held at Moratoc Park, 102 River Drive in Williamston, the meal was catered by the Filling Station Restaurant.
About Rural Partners Network
Rural Partners Network is a program that aims to help with local job creation, infrastructure development and community improvement. RPN provides counties with federal staff called “community liaisons” to support “designated economically challenged communities.
“Community liaisons help build relationships and identify additional resources to get the job done,” the USDA explains. Having federal staff on the ground is also intended to help better inform policy makers of the unique challenges rural communities face.