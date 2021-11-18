WILLIAMSTON – Martin County honored its Veterans Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial, located at the Governmental Center on Main Street.
The celebration began with the National Anthem sung by Lori Wynn.
The Pledge of Allegiance was given after the Martin County Junior ROTC presented the Colors.
Veterans from every branch were called upon to stand and be honored.
Command Master Chief Petty Officer Kirk Crawley was the keynote speaker.
He served in the United States Navy for 30 years.
Born and raised in Baltimore, Md., he enlisted in Navy in June of 1979 and retired in 2009.
After he completed Basic Enlisted Submarine School, he was stationed at the USS Baton Rouge, homeported in Norfolk, Va.
Throughout his decorated career, he served as a submarine enlisted command master chief. Crawley served on a total of eight fast-attack submarines in both the Pacific and Atlantic fleets during which he completed numerous support missions.
He and his wife live in Winterville. They have two adult children.
“What an absolutely beautiful day,” he said to a crowd of over 50 people. “I am a submariner, so, it is not very often we get to see the lights and the sunshine,” he joked.
“Family, friends, honored guests, and most of all my fellow Veterans, I want to humbly thank you all for allowing me to participate in this great celebration where we can honor and show support for one another.”
Crawley said he wanted to make sure everyone was “fully mission capable” by giving a background of how Veterans Day came to be.
“In 1918, in the 11th hour, on the 11th day, of the 11th month, an armistice for temporary cessation of hostilities was declared between the Allied Nations and Germany during WWI,” he said.
He continued explaining the history of the day.
“That was known as the Great War. However, the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, marking the official end of World War I. Nonetheless, Armistice Day of Nov. 11, 1918, remained in the public’s imagination as the day that marked the end of the conflict. A year later, in November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson claimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day,” he said. “Two years later, on Nov. 11, 1921, an unidentified American soldier killed in the war was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
“In 1938, Nov. 11 became a Federal Holiday in the United States. Furthermore, the American effort during WWII, saw the greatest mobilization of U.S. Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force in the nation’s history. It was more than 16 million people. Some 5.7 million more served in the Korean War.
In the aftermath of WWII, and the Korean War — on June 1 1954 — Armistice Day (Nov. 11) became known as Veterans Day, the day to honor Veterans of all wars,” he explained.
He clarified Veterans Day is not to be confused with Memorial Day, which honors those who died in service to their country, or because of injuries incurred during battle.
Veterans Day pays tribute to all American Veterans — living or dead — but especially gives thanks to living Veterans who served their country honorably during war or peace.
“The uniform is the cloth of our nation,” he said.
“Now, that we are all retrained and ready to execute mission – to celebrate our Veterans, I feel honored to be standing up here in front of so many people who are interested in honoring our Veterans. How wonderful it is to see the patriotism growing in our country,” he added.
“That patriotism has spread to Americans of all ages. Children wear patriotic clothing; teenagers put flag bumper stickers on their cars and college students hang flags in their dorm room windows. And adults fly flags or place patriotic lawn ornaments in front of their homes,” he said, acknowledging it has not always been this way. He credited recent events helping Americans recognize what they have as people of a great nation.
“Today we recognize those who have protected, and continue to protect our way of life,” he said.
“Originally Armistice Day, this day was conceived as a tribute to Americans who sacrificed their lives in WWI,” he said. “Now, we honor all American Veterans, who served in any war — before or after WWI — to defend democracy.
We also honor Veterans who served during times of peace. They protect what our War Veterans fought and died to defend.”
He continued, thanking Veterans of the past and future,
“We celebrate this day, because without Veterans, there would be no ‘Land of the Free.’ Without the Veterans of the American Revolution, there would not even be a United States of America. Without the Veterans of the Civil War — who fought on either side for what they believed in — the strong united, America we know today, might not have been possible. Without the WWII Veterans, we might be living in a world where the freedom of choice — to the right to vote — no longer exists. And, without those currently fighting the war on terrorism, we would be living in constant fear — or simply without freedom,” he said.
“All of our Veterans have protected our democracy, our freedoms, our way of life,” he said. “Today we honor and thank them. Tomorrow we must continue to honor them. They have given us the chance to live in freedom today, and an opportunity to even look forward to tomorrow.”
He concluded by saying the best way to honor a Veteran is to take an active role in maintaining freedom in America. “We must teach future generations about what it means to be an American. We must volunteer in our communities and take care of Veterans and their families. We must vote in elections and continue to make America the very best it can be,” he said.
“Without our Veterans we wouldn’t be here today. Without you, we won’t be able to reach where we could be tomorrow. May God bless them, you and the United States of America,” he added.
The AMVETS and the American Legion conducted a Presentation of the Wreaths, and PPC John Perry and PDC Kenneth Wallace honored the MIAs (those missing in action and POWs (prisoners of war).
A soulful rendition of Taps was played by Robert Fleming. Chaplain Chuck Spinney ended the service with prayer.
The AMVETS Post 227 are hosting a Field of Honor on Main Street in front of their building located at 214 E. Main St. in honor of Veterans Day. Flags may be purchased for $5 to honor or memorialize those who have served. Flags will be on display at least through the end of the month. Call 252-789-4035 for more information.