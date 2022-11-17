...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid to upper
20s possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Martin County High School JROTC Cadets Julie Messer, Alyssa Bullock, Helen Merritt, Kaitlyn Ayers and Kenneth Parker.
Williamston’s Moratoc Park proved the perfect rain-day venue for last Friday’s Veterans Day Memorial ceremony as the weather prompted the move to the historic site.
Close to 100 Veterans, their families and friends came together to honor the men and women who served and sacrificed for freedom.
Past State AMVETS Commander Kenny Wallace welcomed those in attendance, while praising those who were lost in previous conflicts.
Martin County High School ROTC Cadets Julie Messer, Alyssa Bullock, Helen Merritt, Kaitlyn Ayers and Kenneth Parker presented the colors and placed national and state flags next to the colors of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines.
Rock Highsmith recognized the Veterans in attendance.
The event, originally scheduled to be held at the Martin County Governmental Center, was sponsored by NC AMVET Post 227 and included county officials, students, families and Veterans from each branch of service.
Keynote speaker, AMVETS Post Commander Chuck Spinney, shared his experiences as a veteran and what it means to serve. Spinney recognized those who fought and sacrificed.
John Perry honored POW’s and MIA’s by presenting the Missing Man Table.
A tradition since the Vietnam War, the single table is set for one symbolizing the isolation of the absent service member.
“The table is round to represent the everlasting concern the survivors have for the missing. A white tablecloth symbolizes the pure intentions of the service members who responded to the country’s call to arms,” Perry said. “A single rose in the vase symbolizes the blood shed in sacrifice to ensure our freedom. This rose represents the family and friends who keep the faith while awaiting the return.
“The red ribbon represents a love of country and a slice of lemon on the bread plate that represents the bitter fate of the missing,” he continued. “Salt sprinkled on the bread plate symbolizes tears shed by waiting families. and an inverted glass to represent the fact that the missing and fallen cannot partake. A lit candle symbolizes a light of hope that lives in our hearts to illuminate the missing’s way home. The empty chair represents the absence of the missing and fallen.”
The Rev. Wallace Allen said the closing prayer and Cadet Parker played Taps, closing the ceremony.