Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
April 11
A deer wreck was reported at N.C. 125 and N.C. 142 in Robersonville.
Extortion/blackmail was reported at 1980 Rogerson Rd. in Robersonville.
Communicating threats was reported at 5100 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
An order of arrest was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 302 South Front St. in Hamilton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1941 Johnson Drive in Williamston.
April 12
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at the mini mart in Jamesville.
Assault by strangulation was reported at 1050 Lee Holliday Rd. in Jamesville.
Larceny was reported at Country Manor Apartments, Apt. 9 in Williamston.
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 1541 Archie Mobley Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 4336 Dixon Rd. in Robersonville.
Dead on arrival was reported at 1033 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Fraud was reported at 5689 Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.
April 13
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 206 Hunter St. in Williamston.
April 14
Failure to appear was reported at 8503 Prison Camp Rd. in Robersonville.
Criminal summons service was reported at 128 Perry St. in Williamston.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 1441 Saint Andrews St. in Jamesville.
Break or enter, larceny after break or enter and injury to personal property was reported at 1112 Tammy Lane, Lot B in Williamston.
April 15
Larceny was reported at 3541 Fire Dept. Rd. in Williamston.
April 16
Harassment was reported at Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agriculture Center.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 2085 Sweet Home Church Rd. in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1256 Forest Drive in Williamston.
April 17
Assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats was reported at 1095 Creek Rd. in Williamston.
Flee to elude, driving while license revoked and trespass of real property was reported at South Elm Street and Wilson Street in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
April 11
Benjamin Aaron Craddock was issued an order for arrest for speeding and driving while license revoked.
Demarcus Lee Draughn was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
April 12
Ashley Nicole Campbell was charged with failure to appear.
Jane Matthews Knox was charged with notary not knowing/evidence identity.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
April 8
Simple possession was reported at Ross Motel, 1700 U.S. 17 in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at US Cellular parking lot, 1067 Walmart Drive in Williamston.
Possession of stolen firearm and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance was reported at Andrews Park Apartments in Williamston.
April 10
Discharge a firearm in city limits was reported at Speedway, 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of a stolen vehicle was reported at 712 Washington St. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at 513 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Intoxicated and disruptive in public was reported at Roberson Street near West Church Street in Williamston.
April 11
Assault inflicting serious injury was reported at 1004 West Main St., Apt. 4 in Williamston.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at Andrews Park Apartments, 200 Slade St., Apt. 31 in Williamston.
Identity theft and obtaining property under false pretenses was reported at 402 State St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretenses was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at the Martin County Sheriffs Office, 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 206 Fairview St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 202 Henderson St. in Williamston.
Failure to return rental property was reported at 501 West Academy St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 148 Warren Court in Williamston.
April 12
Hit & run and injury to personal property was reported at 107 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Embezzlement by employee was reported at Speedway, 305 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Embezzlement by employee was reported at Speedway, 305 West Blvd. in Williamston.
April 14
Larceny was reported at 108 North Biggs St. in Williamston.
April 15
Discharge a firearm in city limits, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and injury to personal property was reported at 1579 Holly Drive in Williamston.
Probation violation was reported at 301 South Watts St. in Williamston.
Hit & run was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 400 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at West Main Street near North McCaskey Road in Williamston.
Possession of less that one-ounce of marijuana was reported at Speedway, 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Speedway, 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
April 16
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 399 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Assault on a female and resist, delay & obstruct was reported at 616 White St. in Williamston.
Possession on less than one-half ounce marijuana was reported at 126 Hatton St. in Williamston.
Less than one-half ounce of marijuana was reported at 501 Washington St. in Williamston.
Driving while impaired was reported at South Haughton Street near West Main Street in Williamston.
April 17
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at East Franklin Street near Henderson Street in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
April 8
Gerri Lilley Harrison, 37, was charged with simple possession.
Jasean Markin Dancy, 24, was charged with possession of stolen firearm.
Jacqual Jiheim Brown, 21, was charged with simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
April 10
Lee Curtis Higgs, 69, was charged with possession of stolen vehicle.
Jermaine Stewart Clegg, 35, was charged with failure to appear.
Tremaine Dekale Rodgers, 37 was charged with intoxicated and disruptive in public.
April 11
Lee Trenino Lindsey, 48, was charged with injury to personal property.
Xavier Tramal Copeland, 22, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury.
Herderick Lentaygerian Corey, 68, was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
Garrett Allen Tate, 25, was charged with harassing phone calls.
Angelica Bennett, 32, was charged with communicating threats.
Christina Lis Davidson, 37, was charged with failure to return rental property.
April 12
Raheeme Abdul Mitchell, 41 was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance resist, delay & obstruct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raheeme Abdul Mitchell, 41 was charged with identity theft, resist, delay & obstruct and false police report.
Raheeme Abdul Mitchell, 41 was charged with felony probation violation.
Raheeme Abdul Mitchell, 41 was charged with resist, delay & obstruct.
April 14
Kimberly Barrett, 34, was charged with failure to return rental property.
April 15
Tyrell Deon Smith, 37, was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Kenise Shonta Rogers, 23, was charged with failure to appear.
Kysheem Travon Sheppard, 25, was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
April 16
Youneat Lee James Jr., 23, was charged with communicating threats.
Gregory Earl Bell Jr., 24, was charged with assault on a female and resist, delay & obstruct.
Kieondric Kenyall Brown, 36, was charged with driving while impaired.
April 17
Janika Nasha Norman, 26, was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
No incidents were reported.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
No arrests were reported.