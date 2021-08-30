Jermaine Shaqeal Smith was charged with forcible breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Aug. 16
All other larceny was reported at 4975 Wild Cat Rd. in Williamston.
Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported at 1120 Red Maple Ln. in Jamesville.
Aug. 17
Lost firearm/possible larceny of firearm was reported at an unknown location in Williamston.
Aug. 18
Vehicle fire/possible arson was reported at Leggett Mill Rd. near Harrison Rd. in Williamston.
Overdose was reported at 1290 Everett Rd. in Robersonville.
Failure to work after being paid was reported at 1090 Bear Trap Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 19
Forcible breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 1121 Third St. Ext. in Robersonville.
Unauthorized use motor vehicle was reported at 2830 Ballard Rd. in Williamston.
Non-forcible breaking and entering and theft from motor vehicle was reported at 1035 N.C. 171 in Jamesville.
Aug. 20
Wrecking involving deer and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 2871 W. Timberlake Blvd. in Parmele.
Domestic violence protection order violation was reported at 1244 Bell Town Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 21
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Kolikas Motor Home Park, 33701 U.S. 64, Lot 5 in Jamesville.
Possession of stolen property, breaking and entering, trespass of real property and theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 1511 U.S. 64 in Robersonville.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported at 23211 U.S. 64 in Williamston.
Destruction/damage to property was reported at 2150 Hamilton Ridge, Apt. C in Hamilton.
Aug. 22
Sex offense and interfering with emergency communications was reported at 301 South East Ave. in Oak City.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Aug. 16
Aug. 17
Jermaine Shaqeal Smith was charged with forcible breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Aug. 16
False reports to law enforcement agencies or officers and false statement to procure or deny benefit benefit of insurance policy or certificate was reported at Roses, 809 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Blvd. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at Williamston Police Department, 100 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Injury to real property was reported at 211 Commons Circle in Williamston.
Aug. 17
Simple assault was reported at 211 Commons Circle in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at Williamston Police Department, 106 East Main St. in Williamston.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 607 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Assault on a female and breaking and entering was reported at 211 Commons Circle in Williamston.
Aug. 18
Larceny was reported at Speedway, 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
No operators license and display a registration number plate knowing same to be fictitious was reported at Warren St. and Park St. in Williamston.
Aug. 19
Breaking and entering was reported at 114 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Driving with expired registration was reported at North Martin Luther King Jr. Ave and Melbourne Ave. in Williamston.
Driver’s failure to stop or remain at the scene when injury occurs was reported at 607 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Aug. 20
Financial transaction card fraud was reported at 166 Warren Court in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at Shoe Show, 1103 Walmart Dr. in Williamston.
Aug. 21
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Speedway, 800 Easy Blvd. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked was reported at 600 West Church St. in Williamston.
Aug. 22
Warrant service from offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 209 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Simple assault and assault on a female was reported at 100 Manning St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Aug. 16
Jamal Griffin, 29, was charged with warrant services for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Aug. 17
Barry Eugene Whitehead, 43, was charged was breaking & entering and simple assault.
Aug. 18
Adam Columbus Salisbury, 41, was charged with larceny.
Shanicua Detres, 37, was charged with no operators license and display a registration number plate knowing same to be fictitious.
Aug. 19
Theresa Virginia Higgs, 55, was charged with driving with expired registration.
Aug. 21
Laquesha Monsha Freeman, 31, was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor.
Bishmee Quashuan Fitzgerald, 33, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Aug. 22
Joel Antonio Baez, 36, was charged with order for arrest for violation of court order.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
There are no incidents reported at this time.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
There are no arrests reported at this time.