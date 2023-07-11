Abundant sunshine. High around 90F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 11, 2023 @ 10:03 am
A plethora of candidates have already filed to serve in Martin County municipalities since filing began July 7.
Here’s the list of those who have filed as of 5 p.m. yesterday.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.