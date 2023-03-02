Bennett leads county contingent to NACo.
The National Associations of Counties held its 2023 Legislative Conference last month in Washington D.C.
With over 3000 counties across the United States, commissioners from the entire nation converged on Washington to garner information, share ideas, voice opinions and state needs.
Martin County Manager U. James Bennett led a group of Martin County Commissioners and staff to the yearly event and reports the trip was successful.
“This conference allows all county commissioners and staff from all 50 states to discuss opportunities faced by rural and urban counties”, said Bennett. “Typically, many of the educational and informational sessions would run concurrently. The Martin County Board of Commissioners have a common practice of dividing the informational/educational presentations amongst themselves.”
The commissioners split the sessions they consider directly pertinent depending on what committees and boards they have been appointed to in Martin County and the region. The division helps to make sure all of the sessions are covered, according to Bennett.
He went on to highlight the many agricultural information sessions and seminars offered.
“As an agricultural county, Martin County’s agriculture accounts for a huge portion of our economy. Martin County received $18,823,766 from livestock, dairy and poultry; $58,890,146 from crops; and $223,420 in Government in payments; totaling in $77,937,332,” said Bennett
Whether concerns focused on Community Economic and Workforce Development, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Policy or the Farm Bill of 2023 and how it affects certain counties there was something for every county commissioner to take home.
Highlights of the conference included the Farm Bill 2023 which has come under scrutiny by some legislators.
The current law is set to expire on Sept. 30 and congressional negotiations are currently underway for the reauthorization of the Farm Bill. This crucial legislative package establishes federal policy and programs across many issue areas, including agriculture, conservation, nutrition and rural development.
Bennett found the Farm Bill seminar to be most beneficial.
“This was of great importance due to the bill supporting crop insurance, dairy programs, food stamps, soil and water conservation, forestry, and other important programs that affect Martin County,” he said. “One of the programs under the Farm Bill was forestry, which has supported 309 total jobs with a payroll of about $15 million in Martin County alone.”
Other points of interest throughout the conference included the NACo Broadband summit. This dealt with the influx of counties preparing for an unprecedented investment of federal funds in high-speed internet deployment and digital equity efforts from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The summit focused on elevating the central role of counties in digital equity initiatives to ensure historically marginalized and underrepresented communities receive equal access to the next generation of high-speed internet services.
The conference was populated by high ranking county and federal officials offering input on a variety of topics relating to county government.
“The educational sessions and networking experience came second to none. The real opportunity existed with the verbal exchange of similar and different struggles, strengths, resolutions, resources and ideas amongst County Officials from the various North Carolina Regions,” said Bennett. “During the North Carolina Caucus meeting, we heard speeches from the two candidates seeking the Vice Chairman position for the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.
“North Carolina continues to lead the nation with the most attendees which aids in providing significant voter blocks,” he continued. “This helps ensure that the needs of North Carolinians are being heard and recognized.
Bennett also recognizes one of the major benefits of the conference was idea swapping.
“The Martin County Board of Commissioners and staff that attended were able to meet with presenters, other county officials, resource and service providers to brainstorm ways to make Martin County better. It was a very informative conference.”