The Martin County Board of Education received an update on the Martin County Schools Innovation Campus at their last meeting on Oct. 4
According to Jim Guard, Director of CTE and Instructional Technology, and Hank Edwards, Director of Maintenance and Transportation, signage for the facility will be installed on the building by the end of October.
Guard said the delay was not a contractor issue, but a supply issue. The sign, which will be made of brushed aluminum, will be able to stand up to weather conditions, he added.
Guard presented board members updated slides of the inside of the facility, where classes are set to begin next semester.
He reminded them that A.R Chesson had installed a $6,000 upgrade at the company’s expense.
“Because they could not get the foyer concrete to the consistency they wanted, and because it is a high-traffic area, they were concerned about students, visitors and guest slipping on the concrete, they put in a heavy-duty interior carpet in the [entryway]. They felt it was the safest and best way to go.”
Gurard let them know “all the shelving is up, all of the countertops are in, all the shades and all the windows installed.”
Guard said a Certificate of Substantial Completion and the Temporary Certificate of Occupancy was awarded to Martin County Schools on Sept. 23.
“The building is not 100 percent complete, but we are in charge of the keys so to speak,” said Edwards. “We are in control of the building, although there are still things that A.R. Chesson has to complete.”
Until those things are completed, Oakley and Collier (the architect involved in the project) will withhold a portion of the final payment until the company has competed the list.
Guard explained, “Oakley and Collier drew up a letter which basically said, ‘to get paid for the rest of the facility, all of [certain] things have to be completed, corrected or met.’”
Guard gave the board members a rundown of equipment that still needs to be purchased for the campus to operate as it was intended.
“Part of the conversation today is to tell you what it is going to take to complete the building from our end – things that were not included in the original contract,” he said.
The expenses, upwards of $650,000, include outfitting two computer labs, a metal fabrication shop, a drone manufactures shop and the bio-medical/bio-technology lab. It also includes purchasing commercial 3-D printers and STEM kits.
They plan to seek grants and participation from industry partners to help with the costs.
For example, Guard said, to outfit the metal fabrication shop, it would cost $302,387.
“We are not going to outfit that shop right now. One reason, besides the cost, is we are currently working with industry partners to help us to build that lab, which will save us money and we will allow us to have a shop that is more industry-ready and meets industry standards,” he said.
He also reported some of the costs required to finish out the facility.
“These are things that were talked about, looked at but not included in the initial plan that we have paid for,” he said. They include:
--Signage for the back of the campus — which faces the four-lane highway — $35,000
--Landscaping and site prep for the N.C. Telecenter entrance, $15,000
--Securing the parking lot, $15,000
“That includes gates, curving and securing the parking lot from large-vehicle traffic, making it safe for students and ensuring the lot lasts,” he added.
--Six air conditioning units on the top of the building that need to be replaced, $7,000 per unit.
--A monument sign indicating the campus area, no estimate available
“That is another way to discourage tractor-trailer trucks to come through that entrance, making it harder to turn in,” he added.
Guard added that one of the advantages for students at the Innovation Campus is they will be able to take Martin Community College courses through virtual classrooms with equipment MCC gave to them.
“This equipment can also be used to communicate with community partners and industries that are not close by,” Superintendent David Fonseca said.
In other business, the board discussed afterschool sports camps at South Crek Elementary.
Director of Family and Student Involvement and Coach Asim McGill asked the board to approve a plan to increase extracurricular activates in the western part of Martin County.
His idea of afterschool sports camps at South Creek Elementary School would hopefully increase participation in the middle school and high school sports programs, he said.
The plan is to offer a variety of sports camps throughout the year.
The camps, from 3:15-4:45 p.m, would be $10 per camp. Fees would be used to compensate camp instructors, supply snacks and equipment.
“We would use P.E. teachers and former coaches to instruct the camps,” he said. “Camps would be an extension of the school physical education curriculum, and would be for grades two through five,” he said.
“For example, if we were doing a volleyball camp, I would ask a retired volleyball coach in Martin County to instruct the kids. Most people are not going to do it for free,” he added.
“The first camp I am going to do for free — because that is my passion,” he said. “I love it.”
He said he wants to get more kids involved in sports activities.
He said there would be a sponsorship program so they would not turn away any child who wanted to be involved.
McGill asked the board to approve charging the $10 fee.
“We’ve got to start them young, so when they get to middle and high [schools] they’ve got that background and that experience. We just need the green light to go ahead,” he added.
Board member Keisha Manson said she wanted to go on record to sponsor a child and challenged other board members to sponsor as well.
Superintendent Fonseca said, “You will be pleased to know that there are a number of people here from the Central office that are looking to sponsor.”
Board member Rene Purvis said she thought it was an excellent idea “based on the community meeting we had in the western part of the county.”
Chairwoman Barbara Council thanked Magill for doing his homework.
“Thank you for your excitement,” Purvis added.
The proposal was approved unanimously.
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at enterprise@ncweeklies.com.