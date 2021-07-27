WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Schools will not offer a virtual school option for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. In-person learning will be the only option offered.
The decision was made after the district leaders looked at many factors, including the number of students attending summer school this year. To date, the daily average of approximately 500 students have attended the Martin County Schools summer learning program with only four students sent home due to symptoms on the COVID-19 watch list. None of the four student cases resulted in a diagnosis.
COVID-19 data from the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department is continuously monitored. The improvements in those case numbers added to the district’s confidence in making this decision.
The strain on the teachers and staff was another factor in the decision to transition to in-person learning only.
“We have asked so much of our teachers,” said Martin County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Fonseca. “Splitting their focus and efforts on virtual and in-person learning has been difficult for teachers and students. We are confident it is time to make the shift back to in-person learning, and look forward to restoring some sort of normalcy for our students and staff.”
“If necessary, we are prepared to transition all students to a virtual learning environment as an emergency. But we are really looking forward to our students returning to school this August,” he added.
Parents and guardians of students who participated in virtual learning last year do not need to take any specific actions to return their student to in-person learning. Their student remains enrolled with the school they attended last year, and if they are transitioning to a new school this year due to moving to the next grade, such as Williamston Primary School students moving to E.J. Hayes, their records will move on to their next school location.