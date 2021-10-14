Clay Wagner, director of student services, filled in for Wes Gray, Martin-Tyrell-Washington District Health director and Lead School Nurse Julie Thomas to give the Martin County Board of Education an update on COVID.
“We are seeing a slow decline over the past two weeks — which is some good news,” he said. “The current active cases in Martin County is still high at 424.
Wagner read Gray’s notes about the masking policy.
“The Martin Tyrell Washington Health Department is recommending the masking policy be kept in place for the following reasons:
-there is no approved vaccination at this time for 5- to 11-year-olds.
-approximately 57.5 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds in Martin County have been vaccinated.
-children spend more time in the classroom and masking prevents automatic quarantine for exposure.
-masking also allows children who are not wearing a mask at the time of exposure to return on a reduced quarantine option.
-this is based on the high positive rate in Martin County, 14.4 percent at the time (of those tested)
-and because of the high level of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus in all of the 100 counties in the state.”
Wagner quoted Thomas’ notes for the school update.
“For the week of Sept. 27 – Oct. 1, there were 12 confirmed cases of students and five confirmed cases of staff cases,” Thomas reported.
“The numbers are declining in our students and staff. I am so happy to see that,” added Wagner.
A memo sent out by Gray Sept. 29 gave updated quarantine guidelines for students and staff:
“The CDC continues to recommend quarantining for 14 days after the last exposure. However, the CDC has recognized two shorter quarantine options — a 10-day quarantine if the person has no symptoms, or a seven-day quarantine if the person has no symptoms and has received a negative PCR or antigen test on, or after, the fifth day of quarantine.”
Wagner said, “That would reduce almost seven days of what we are quarantining if the students will take a test.”
But the memo said students involved in sports, should refrain from practice and games for 14 days.
“That is because they are not wearing masks in the athletic games,” Wagner explained.
“The Health Director said it would be okay if we use those guidelines for the shortened period,” Wagner added.
Superintendent David Fonseca told the board there would be information about on-site testing at the coming Board workshops.
Masking, approved monthly, was approved, being opposed only by board member Van Heath.
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at enterprise@ncweeklies.com.