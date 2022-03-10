The Martin County Board of Education decided to move to optional masking at the end of their meeting Monday night.
Earlier in the evening two mothers spoke passionately against masks not being made optional yet.
Dawn Richan, PTA President of E.J. Hayes Elementary, spoke at last month’s meeting and again this week.
In an emotionally charged appeal, she presented ideas she collected, hoping the information might sway the board’s decision to make masks optional immediately.
Last month, she told the board the mask policy causes physical issues and anxiety for her child.
“To say I was disappointed last month in your decision in an understatement,” she said. “After the meeting, I did some polls of other parents. Of the 21 that I contacted, 21 favored masking as optional. Only one parent said they were OK with their child wearing a mask, and their child was OK wearing a mask.”
She said there is evidence the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped in the county.
“Many things have changed since the last meeting,” she stated. “Martin County is now at the level Mr. (Wes) Gray, from the health department, said we needed to be for recommendations for [making] masking optional. Cases have dropped drastically. And currently, as of figures that I have as of last Friday, we have 11 active cases versus 100 last month – an 8.3 positivity rate versus over 33 last month,” she said.
“Governor [Roy Cooper], on 2/17 recommended schools make masks optional; and the CDC recommended this at the end of February,” she added.
“Pitt County Schools and Bear Grass Charter Schools, since last month, have gone optional. And one of our [state’s] largest school systems, Wake County, has gone optional as of today,” she continued.
“Some of the larger counties in our state, Forsyth, Guilford and Mecklenburg are all [mask] optional,” she added.
“With the information provided we are requesting that the decision of making masks optional be implemented effective tonight. We are hoping we can have this information before we go home,” she said.
“We know that your decisions made are always in the best interest of our children and we thank you for your time and effort in making these decisions. I don’t think we have a choice at this point,” she concluded.
Nicki Andrews, who also spoke against masking last month, was adamant.
“We want these masks to be optional. [Dawn’s] daughter is having anxiety; my own daughter also is having anxiety from having to wear a mask. My 8-year-old absolutely, positively pretty much never wears it the proper way. The teacher is having to be a disciplinarian over something that takes away from teaching (which is what they are there for to begin with),” she said.
She then told the board that fidelity claims could be charged.
“All elected appointed officials are bonded – sheriffs, government, school board, etcetera. We feel that if your child has been harmed you can file a claim against their fidelity,” she said.
“There is a website I know we can go to. It has been done for autistic children. It had been done for having to wear masks in gym and also E-classes. And there is one child who even absolutely passed away from it. That was in Pennsylvania,” she added.
“And if any of you need proof of this and you would like for me to give you this information, I’d be happy to. I’d like to see masks made optional tonight before we leave,” she added
Later in the meeting, Health Director Wes Gray said that testing numbers are getting to where he wants to see them — at five percent.
“We are seeing a really, really big decrease in the number of cases we have. Out of 541 tests that were complete, 49 percent came back positive, so that is about 8.3 percent,” he said.
He said by Tuesday, when the new numbers were to be reported, they would most likely be below five percent, the number he has been waiting for to remove the masking mandate.
He said he is now recommending schools move to voluntary masking.
“That includes students, staff, athletics and transportation,” he added.
He said about a quarter of Martin County has been vaccinated and boosted.
When the board returned from closed session, they unanimously voted to make masks optional effective immediately.
Also, board member Barbara Council made a motion to table the discussion of T.A.s’ (teacher assistants’) salaries until the board can discuss the current expense budget at the March 21 work session.
Also speaking at the meeting was Cleta Harrell, a teacher at the Primary School, who appealed to the board to boost morale and give a bonus to returning teachers.
She said 2021 has been a difficult year for the staff at Martin County Schools as well as other counties.
“Some staff have moved to other counties to work, staff are retiring. Some staff are leaving the profession and some staff did not return. The General Assembly has rejected longevity pay,” she stated. “I am here to ask that Martin County Board of Education would consider, like other counties in the state, to provide a retaining fee of $2,500 to every staff member who has returned in the 2021-22 school year. By doing this, this is a message that Martin County Schools cares about their employees,” she said.