Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
June 20
Larceny was reported at 6940 Hwy 64 in Robersonville.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 5276 Hwy 171 in Jamesville.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at Academy and Green St. in Robersonville.
June 21
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 3030 Spring Green Rd. in Williamston.
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 1911 Green Acres Rd. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 1471 Ross Rd. in Robersonville.
Larceny was reported at Intersection od Kader Lilley Rd. and John Lilley Rd. in Williamston.
June 22
Larceny of a dog was reported at 24134 US Hwy 903 in Robersonville.
Overdose was reported at 1175 Summerset Dr. in Jamesville.
Arson (second degree) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1499 Hardison Rd. in Williamston.
June 23
Larceny was reported at 1315 Main St. Apt 10 in Williamston.
All other larceny, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and forcible breaking and entering was reported at 5481 NC 142 in Oak City.
June 24
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Hwy 903 / Roy Beach in Oak City.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1941 Five Cent Rd. in Williamston.
June 25
Larceny was reported at 1954 Barber Rd. in Jamesville.
Breaking and entering and injury to real property was reported at 301 North Railroad St. in Hamilton.
Theft from building was reported at 7184 US Hwy 64 in Robersonville.
Dog bite was reported at 1785 Robersonville Products Rd. in Robersonville.
June 26
Damage to property was reported at 22315 US Hwy 64 in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 3805 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
All other offenses was reported at 1365 Holly Dr. in Williamston.
Death was reported at 1070 Fort Branch Rd. in Hamilton.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
June 20
Tiffanny Blaire Hardison was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Donald Ray Smallwood, Jr. was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Lacy Preston Meares, Jr. was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
June 21
Joseph O’Neal Brown was charged with larceny of mother vehicle.
June 24
Valerie Fain Bowen was charged with identity theft.
June 26
Corvett Lasha Moody was charged all other offenses, driving while under the influence, driving while license revoked impaired revocation, fictitious tags, no insurance and damage to property.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
June 20
Assault on a government official, resist, delay and obstruct, injury to personal property, warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction and probation violation was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 200 South Pearl St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny of motor vehicle parts was reported at 316 Slade St. in Williamston.
Possession with intent manufacture, sell or deliver and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia was reported at US Hwy 64 Mile Marker 515 in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at US Hwy 64 Mile Marker 515 in Williamston.
Fail to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
June 21
Larceny was reported at 113 Hill St. in Williamston.
Disorderly conduct by abusive language, intoxicated and disruptive and resist, delay and obstruct was reported at 113 Hill St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at 222 Willow Dr. in Williamston.
Injury to real property was reported at 620 East Main St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 200 East Main St. in Williamston.
June 22
Hit and Run was reported at 164 Warren St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 1004 West Main St. in Williamston.
Fail to Appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 112 Roberson St. in Williamston.
June 23
Breaking and entering was reported at building off of River Dr. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at South McCaskey near South Park Ave. in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill and discharging certain barreled weapons or a firearm into occupied property was reported at 415 North MLK Dr. in Williamston.
June 24
Affray was reported at 800 East Blvd. In Williamston.
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 800 East Blvd. In Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at East Blvd. Near Park St. in Williamston.
June 25
Affray was reported at 800 East Blvd. In Williamston.
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction and warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce marijuana and no operators license was reported at 100 South Smithwick in Williamston.
Assault was reported at 826 East Blvd. in Williamston.
June 26
Breaking and entering motor vehicle and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 227 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Forcible sex offense was reported at 102 Henderson St. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretense and larceny of a motor vehicle was reported at 400 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 119 North MLK Jr. Dr. in Williamston.
Hit and Run was reported at 607 East Blvd. In Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
June 20
Ashley Bett Hardison was charged with Assault on a government official, resist, delay and obstruct, injury to personal property, warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction and probation violation.
India Shauntral Stokes was charged with probation violation.
Marcel Devon Harris was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.
Marcel Devon Harris was charged with failure to appear.
Anthony Terence Beach was charged with fail to appear.
June 21
Vincent Hughes Jr. was charged with larceny by employee.
Elaine Fraizer Porter was charged with disorderly conduct by abusive language, intoxicated and disruptive and all other offenses.
Shulonta Rena Smith was charged with larceny.
Shulonta Rena Smith was charged with forgery of instrument and identity theft.
Javon Rameke Beach was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana.
June 22
John Harrison Cooper was charged with fail to appear.
Damion Wendell Peele was charged with warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction.
June 23
Eric Morice Jones was charged with warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction.
June 24
Michael O’Brian-Perry Peele was charged with obtain property by false pretense.
June 25
Deandra Sherri Peele was charged with affray.
Terrica Rayuna Reddick was charged with affray.
Jakya Famir Reddick was charged with affray.
Jakya Famir Reddick was charged with fail to appear misdemeanor.
Tremaine Dekale Rodgers was charged with assault serious bodily injury, assault on a female, assault serious bodily injury and communicating threats.