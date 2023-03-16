WILLIAMSTON - Rural and urban hospitals are struggling daily to keep facilities adequately staffed and the doors open while accepting patients.
According to national statistics, 15 rural hospitals close each year while many others are reducing the services they once provided.
Martin General Hospital is currently being operated by Quorum Health under a specific service obligation lease that will expire in 2028, and is not immune to the market challenges facing rural hospitals.
On Jan. 30, Moody’s Investor Service downgraded Quorum Health’s rating, stating, “The company experienced declining revenues and a surge in operating expenses in 2022, as it struggled with staff turnover and increased contract labor costs.”
The report went on to say, “As Quorum Health continues to sell its assets, there is uncertainty on the realized value of the remaining hospitals to allow the company to meet its financial obligations. The company’s debt/EBITDA (Moody’s adjusted basis) spiked to more than 25 times at the end of September 2022, from a high — 6.0 times a year ago.”
Acting to secure key healthcare services, the Martin County Board of Commissioners has entered into an agreement with Ascendient, a national healthcare strategy and feasibility consulting company. The agreement enables Ascendient to examine healthcare in the community and find ways to ensure local healthcare continues to remain accessible.
“As the Board of Commissioners looks at the healthcare needs for Martin County beyond 2028, it is vital that key services such as emergency care and access to local physicians and specialists remain in the community,” said Martin County Manager U. James Bennett.
The commissioners are looking towards Ascendient to help with that task.
The company’s founder and senior partner, Dawn Carter, has been a hospital and healthcare consultant for over 30 years and is considered a forward thinking industry leader and advocate for transformational healthcare delivery.
“Ascendient specializes in helping clients envision a future outside the traditional hospital “box” – including new delivery channels, innovative organizational models and emerging opportunities for collaboration,” said Carter.
Her expertise includes strategic planning, mergers, acquisitions, business planning and financial feasibility.
The county is studying the feasibility of care models and the potential availability of supplemental funding sources for Martin General Hospital. There are special federal funding designations for rural hospitals.
Despite Martin General Hospital not being eligible for many of these supplemental funding sources, there are healthcare models that are likely sustainable in Martin County.
“An assessment of the current facility found Martin County General Hospital in need of capital intensive renovations and other investments. Creating a welcoming, healing and more efficient environment for patients and staff is the goal for the Board of Commissioners as it looks to the future of healthcare in Martin County,” said Bennett.
The county’s next step in the process is to continue exploring options for longterm, sustainable healthcare solutions that will allow residents to receive the appropriate care they need close to home.
The county is currently working with Quorum to prioritize next steps.
“While Quorum is obligated to provide services for the next five years, Martin County is dedicated to making sure members can access the care they need well beyond then,” added Bennett.
While Moody’s may have downgraded Quorum Health, the community views the staff at Martin General Hospital as compassionate, dedicated and valued by the community and the board, according to a recent community survey.