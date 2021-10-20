On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Martin County Transit Department received an award for having completed “One Year without an Accident.”
The Martin County Transit Department was recognized for having zero accidents for during fiscal year 2020-21. This week a major milestone and accomplishment. Director Angela Ellis and Frank Halsey, Administrator Officer for Transportation stated, “We are very proud of the staff for their dedication, concern, and the service they provide to our citizens.”
Martin County Manager James Bennett thanked the department, not only for what they provide to the clients, but also the service they provide to family members by ensuring their loved ones are getting to their medical appointments.
Bennett said, “You may not see or hear it, but family members are also grateful for what you do.”
Martin County Commission Vice Chairman Dempsey Bond Jr. and Commissioner Emily Biggs echoed their thanks and appreciation.
Michelle Harris with the N.C. Association of County Commissioners presented a plaque to the Transit Department, and also congratulated the department for this accomplishment. The Transit department not only provides transportation to medical appointments, they also provide transportation to families who need to pick up prescriptions and/or go to the local stores.
For more information and/or to schedule a ride contact 252-789-4444.
The drivers have not had an accident since Feb. 22, 2020. In helping to put things in prospective, they drove over 184,961 miles of service that encompasses 10 drivers and 15,098 passenger trips.