WILLIAMSTON – Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases and Martin County’s shift from an “orange” to “red” county, which signifies critical community spread, Martin General Hospital is now restricting all visitation.
This includes both inpatient units and the Emergency Department.
Exceptions may be made for pediatric patients and patients in end-of-life care. For those patients only, one healthy adult visitor will be allowed in the hospital after an on-site screening.
- Other precautions include:
- No personal belongings can be dropped off to patients without prior approval from clinical staff.
- The hospital front entrance will be closed at 5 p.m. daily and on weekends until further notice. Anyone who needs to enter the hospital during those times should enter through the Emergency Department.
- No outpatient procedures or labs will be performed after 5 p.m. or on weekends until further notice.
- The cafeteria remains closed to the public.
- Anyone coming to the hospital for a clinic visit or outpatient procedure will be screened for COVID-19 upon entry.
- Everyone is asked to sanitize and wash his or her hands before entering the building.
- Practice social distancing and limit bringing personal belongings.
- Masks are required at all times.