WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Public Library is gearing up for their Summer Reading Program.
Martin Memorial Public Library Youth Services’ librarian Renee Bradshaw encourages parents to stop by the and register their child or children for the program.
Registration for preschool age children and school age children is June 1-14.
The first program is set to take place on Tuesday, June 15 with Mark Daniel- Foam Fun Day, for all ages. It will continue with preschool age programs on June 22, June 29, July 6, July 13, July 22 and July 27.
These programs will be held on Tuesdays at 10a.m.
Programs for school age kids, aside from Mark Daniel – Foam Fun Day, are set to begin on Thursday, June 24 with Dino Day and continue on July 1, July 8, July 15, July 22 and July 29. These programs will be held on Thursdays at 10a.m.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
The Robersonville Public Library is still finalizing their schedule. The Enterprise will be update the plans in an upcoming edition.
