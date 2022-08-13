Matthewson

James D. Matthewson Jr., of the late James D. (J.D.) and Matthewson Sr. and Hattie Mae Matthewson of Robersonville is retiring after 44 years of dedicated service to our Nation, as the Director of Acquisition and Acquisition Functional Lead, Ground Sensors Directorate (SN), Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

He was responsible for mentoring, training and guiding the SN acquisition workforce and managing the acquisition life cycle of acquiring Missile Defense System (MDS) ground sensors within the MDA. These sensors include the Sea-based X-Band Radar, Army/Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance Model-2 in Forward Based and Terminal Modes, Upgraded Early Warning Radars, COBRA DANE Upgrade, Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii, Long-Range Discrimination Radar, Defense of Guam and several Foreign Military Sales Radars valued at $15 billion.

