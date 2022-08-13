James D. Matthewson Jr., of the late James D. (J.D.) and Matthewson Sr. and Hattie Mae Matthewson of Robersonville is retiring after 44 years of dedicated service to our Nation, as the Director of Acquisition and Acquisition Functional Lead, Ground Sensors Directorate (SN), Missile Defense Agency (MDA).
He was responsible for mentoring, training and guiding the SN acquisition workforce and managing the acquisition life cycle of acquiring Missile Defense System (MDS) ground sensors within the MDA. These sensors include the Sea-based X-Band Radar, Army/Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance Model-2 in Forward Based and Terminal Modes, Upgraded Early Warning Radars, COBRA DANE Upgrade, Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii, Long-Range Discrimination Radar, Defense of Guam and several Foreign Military Sales Radars valued at $15 billion.
Previous Positions
Matthewson joined MDA as a civil servant August 2010 and served as the SN Deputy Director of Acquisition, and the Radar Sustainment Contact Acquisition Lead before his most recent assignment. Upon his retirement from the United States Army in 2000 as a Lieutenant Colonel, Matthewson worked for SpecPro Inc. serving as the Corporate Vice President for Business Development and Strategic Operations, Senior Program Analyst for Dynetics Inc. and Dynetics, Melvatec, Davidson, L.L.C. supporting the Department of Defense MDA programs.
Prior to this service, Matthewson held various operational and acquisition positions during his 22 years in the Army. Commissioned in 1978 as an Air Defense Artillery officer, his operational assignments included HAWK Air Defense System platoon leader, Battery Executive Office, Battery Commander and Assistant Battalion Operations Officer.
Assignments
Matthewson’s acquisition assignments Chief STINGER/AVENGER Deployment Branch, STINGER Project Office; Executive Officer, Program Executive Office Air Defense; Combat Developer for the Army’s component of the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System and its associated Ground Station Module/Executive Officer, Command, Control, Communication, Computer and Intelligence Directorate, Headquarters U.S. Training and Doctrine Command; Deputy Project Manager, Enhanced Fiber Optic Guided Missile, Program Executive Office, Tactical Missiles, and Product Manager, Theater Targets, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command in support of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense targets (THAAD), Patriot, Navy Theater Wide, Navy Area and Air Force Theater Missile Defense programs.
He developed and Launched MDA’s very first successful air launched treaty compliant Missile Defense Target and served as the Targets Program Manager during the very first and second THAAD intercepts.
Awards
Matthewson’s military awards include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.
Education
Matthews Holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, a Master of Science in Management, and a Master of Business Administration from Florida Institute of Technology. He is a graduate of the Combined Arms and Service Staff School, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Combat Development Course and the Defense Systems Management College Program Management Course.
Additionally, he is a graduate of Tuck School of Business Minority Business Executive Program, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, and Huntsville/Madison County Leadership (Class 17) Program.
In 2010, he was selected as the 100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville Chapter “Mentor of the Year.” Matthewson graduated from (the former) Robersonville High School as Senior Class President in 1973.
Retirement
Matthewson enjoys mentoring, community service, yardwork and spending time with family. He and his high school sweetheart, Ida, have been married since April 1979.
They are parents of three wonderful young men: Jaytonius (Gayle), Oshimar (Kirstie) and Jamar (Kesha); and are the proud grandparents of seven beautiful grandchildren: Kyla, Maniyah, Kamdyn, Kamarion, Shareese, Aniya and Ozari.