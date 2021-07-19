A trio of candidates will be seeking to be mayor of Oak City.
The northwestern Martin County town will not be the only place there will be competition as two people have filed for mayor of Hamilton and a pair of candidates emerged for the mayor’s spot in Jamesville.
In both towns there will also be a host of candidates to fill five commission seats.
Filing ended Friday and no extension was granted as all towns except Hassell had a full slate of candidates.
In Oak City, longtime Mayor William Stalls has filed to retain his post. He will be challenged for the second time by former Commissioner Eddie Brown. Stalls defeated Brown and one other candidate two years ago.
The two will not be the only ones on the ballot again as Abby Mason has also filed to run for mayor of Oak City.
Whichever candidate wins there will be at least two new faces on the town’s board of commissioners. Commissioner Joey Brown passed away during his term and the post hasn’t been filled. In addition, current Commissioner Henry “Hank” Edmondson did not file for re-election.
Three incumbents will be seeking to remain on the town board including Phillip Burnett, Sue Craft Harrell and Vonetta Porter. J.C. Edwards, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor, is seeking a spot on the commission as is Patrice Rosario – who came close to a seat two years ago. Joining them on the ballot will be Ke’Vonna Easley, Mattie D. Streeter and Kevin Turner.
In Hamilton, incumbent Mayor James “Jim” Goodrich will be challenged by former Commissioner Ervin Williams, who was defeated in his bid for re-election to the town board two years ago.
As for the Hamilton Board of Commissioners, all five incumbent commissioners – Linda Goodrich, William Freeman, Patricia Morring, Kerry Spivey and Judith Stewart – filed for re-election. Joining them on the ballot is former Commissioner Larry Jackson and newcomer Brian Thomas.
Jamesville will also have competition as Mayor Dennis Anton is being challenged by Craig A. Tucker. Four of the town’s five commissioners are seeking re-election. They include Mary E. Allen, Rachel Waters Craddock, Larris Tolson and Willis Williams. They will be joined by Kim Cockrell. Incumbent Commissioner Carolyn Martin did not file for re-election.
In Hassell, current Mayor Michelle Sledge is seeking a third term in office. She is unopposed.
No candidates filed for the five-seat board of commissioners. The seats will be filled by write-in on election day.
In Bear Grass, longtime Mayor Charlotte Griffin filed for another term in office and will be unopposed in her bid for re-election. Five candidates filed for as many seats on the town’s board of commissioners. Seeking re-election are Lucas Godard, Elizabeth H. Harrell, Caleb Hines and Calvin Owens. The fifth candidate will be newcomer Tammy Taylor. Longtime Commissioner Elizabeth Smith will not be seeking re-election.
In Everetts, veteran Mayor Ray Deans will seek another term in office. Three candidates filed for the board’s trio of seats. They include Ben A. Jones Jr., Wanda Beacham Murphy and William Prettyman.