Last week Martin County lost three citizens to accidents on the road within seven days.

A 2019 South Creek High School graduate died Friday, Sept. 30 as Hurricane Ian was passing through the state. Jayron Purvis, 22, of Hassell drowned when his truck hit a guard rail, left the roadway and became submerged in a flooded swamp in Robersonville after he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

