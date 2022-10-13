Last week Martin County lost three citizens to accidents on the road within seven days.
A 2019 South Creek High School graduate died Friday, Sept. 30 as Hurricane Ian was passing through the state. Jayron Purvis, 22, of Hassell drowned when his truck hit a guard rail, left the roadway and became submerged in a flooded swamp in Robersonville after he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.
A head-on collision on N.C. 17, occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4, around 9 a.m., which killed single mother Raasheena Lovingood, 40, of Williamston, as she was traveling to work.
Amy Nicholson, who ran into Lovingood, was taken to ECU Health. Nicholson is being charged with misdemeanor of death by motor vehicle.
And Thursday, Oct. 6, Stanford Jerome Wishop, 54, of Oak City died when he was thrown the small tractor he was driving, when it was hit from behind on N.C. 125 near Smith Road, between Oak City and Hobgood.
Norman Vick, 63, the driver who hit the tractor, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. He was taken to Martin General Hospital with minor injuries.
Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said, “My condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones during these tragic times. I am sending prayers for each of the families who lost loved ones,” he said.
Manning said each of the deaths most likely could have been avoided.
“Don’t be in such a hurry to get where you’re going. Speeding is not the answer,” he added. “Be aware of your surroundings while you are traveling. And obey the laws that are put in place to keep you safe.”