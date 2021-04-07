WILLIAMSTON - The pandemic has not slowed down Martin Community College, according to school officials.
To stay on top of changing job markets and education trends, MCC has recently been approved by the State Board of Community Colleges to add five new degree programs and signed an articulation agreement with Pitt Community College to add three new 1+1 programs and re-commit to its current 1+1 Biotechnology program.
The five new degree programs include Applied Engineering Technology, Orthopedic Technology, Public Safety Administration and Teacher Preparation in both Associate of Science and Associate of Arts degrees.
The new 1+1 programs, which entail one year of credits from MCC and then transferring to PCC for the remaining year of credits, include the Associate in Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Computer Integrated Machining.
The Applied Engineering Technology degree prepares students to work as engineering technicians through courses in safety, math, physics, electricity, engineering technology and technology-specific specialty areas. AET graduates should be able to qualify for employment in automation, computer, electrical, industrial or mechanical engineering fields.
MCC's new Public Safety Administration curriculum prepares students for entrance or advancement within public safety and government organizations. These include fire or police departments, emergency management organizations, governmental agencies, industrial firms, correctional facilities and private industries. Course work includes public safety administration and education, interagency operations, crisis leadership, government and agency financial management, professional standards, incident management, administrative law and supervision. This program also recognizes and awards credit for previously earned skill sets and credentials within the public safety sector.
The new Orthopedic Technology program will prepare individuals seeking employment in clinical and surgical settings as an assistant to orthopedic teams. Students will become proficient in plaster and synthetic casting techniques and applications, removing casts, properly applying traction, detecting deficiencies in the procedure and materials, making indicated adjustments for casts and assisting the orthopedic surgeon in the operating room. Students completing the curriculum will be eligible to sit for the Orthopedic Technology certification examination. This course also provides necessary background for supplemental certification.
The purpose of both Teacher Preparation degree programs at MCC is to provide clear pathways for students who want to become teachers in the state of North Carolina. It is especially geared toward those who desire to teach in their local community.
MCC's Associate in Science and the Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation degrees will consist of a minimum of 60 credit hours of college transfer courses. Both degree programs develop competence in reading, writing, oral communication, fundamental mathematical skills and basic computer use.
The Teacher Preparation programs allow students to take the first two years of their teaching training at the community college and transfer to any of the signatory institutions of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities per the recently signed Uniform Articulation Agreement for Teacher Preparation. A similar articulation agreement is underway with the University of North Carolina System.
MCC is also working with local universities to develop bi-lateral articulation agreements that will allow prospective teachers to complete all of the required coursework and practical experiences without leaving the region.
The 1+1 programs articulated with PCC combine one year of course credits from MCC with a second year of advanced program courses at PCC to complete the degree. Each of these 1+1 programs - Biotechnology, Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Computer Integrated Machining - are tied to advanced manufacturing training.
Many industries in Eastern NC are currently seeking qualified employees in these areas. These programs are also included in articulation agreements with various state universities, enabling community college graduates to transfer their credits into compatible four-year degree programs.
The 1+1 Associate in Engineering program articulated between MCC and PCC is a college transfer degree designed to assist students on two levels. First, it will allow qualified high school students to start their engineering program tuition free through the Career and College Promise program.
Students completing the full two-year AE degree through MCC and PCC may transfer all credits to any of the five public Schools of Engineering in North Carolina (East Carolina University, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina State University, UNC-Charlotte, and Western Carolina) as outlined in the Associate in Engineering Uniform Articulation Agreement. Admission to Schools of Engineering is competitive and completion of the AE does not guarantee acceptance into a specific university; however, upon acceptance, all credits transfer.
MCC's 1+1 Biotechnology program has been a collaborative program with PCC for several years. It emerged from increasing demands for skilled lab technicians in various fields of biological and chemical technology. The curriculum prepares graduates to serve in three distinct capacities: research assistant to a biologist or chemist; laboratory technician/ instrumentation technician; and quality control/quality assurance technician. Graduates of this program are also eligible to transfer their credits to four-year degree programs at ECU and University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
The fast-growing demand for skilled computerized numeric control labor is the catalyst for the 1+1 Computer-Integrated Machining curriculum. It prepares students with the analytical, creative and innovative skills necessary to take a production idea from an initial concept through design, development, and production, resulting in a finished product.
Course work may include manual machining, computer applications, engineering design, computer-aided drafting (CAD), computer-aided machining (CAM), blueprint interpretation, advanced computerized numeric control (CNC) equipment, basic and advanced machining operations, precision measurement and high-speed multi-axis machining.
Graduates should qualify for employment as machining technicians in high-tech manufacturing, rapid-prototyping and rapid-manufacturing industries, specialty machine shops, fabrication industries and high-tech or emerging industries such as aerospace, aviation, medical and renewable energy, and to sit for machining certification examinations. This program is also eligible for credit transfer to ECU.
The 1+1 Mechanical Engineering Technology program is a course of study that prepares students to use basic engineering principles and technical skills to design, develop, test, and troubleshoot projects involving mechanical systems. Studies are focused on the principles of mechanics, applications to specific engineering systems, design testing procedures, prototype and operational testing and inspection procedures, manufacturing system-testing procedures, test equipment operation and maintenance. Graduates will find employment opportunities in the manufacturing or service sectors of engineering technology. ECU and University of North Carolina - Charlotte will also accept credits from this program.
MCC President Wesley Beddard states, "These new programs and our shared programs with PCC will create new educational options for students in Martin and Bertie counties. All of these programs allow qualified high school students to begin their collegiate studies tuition free and accelerate their degree completion and entry into the workforce."
Registration for MCC's Summer and Fall terms starts April 19 for new students. MCC's summer term begins on May 17 and offers several classes that can be applied to these new programs as well as many transferable classes for university students who are home for the summer.
Limited financial aid is available for the summer term. Learn more by visiting the MCC website at martincc.edu or email help@martincc.edu, or text 252-802-6116.